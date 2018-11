Name:

Anastasia Kuznetsova

Occupation:

“I’m a model.”

Where are you from:

“Russia.”

Favorite designers and boutiques:

“I like Marc Jacobs, Louis Vuitton bags, American Apparel, and H&M.”



Head-to-toe:

“Topshop shirt and blouse, boots are Dr. Marten, socks from H&M, and Topshop bag.”

Describe your personal style:

“Usually I really like the classics, but today is really warm and I wanted a country look.”

Where are you headed:

“American Apparel.”