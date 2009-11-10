Street Style: New York – Amanda Merten

Name:
Amanda Merten
Occupation:
“I’m a daydreamer, photographer, and stylist.”
Where are you from:
Las Vegas, NV
Favorite Designers and Stores:
“I love the OP Boutique. They used to have one in Williamsburg, but it moved so I don’t know where it is now. Rag & Bone, obviously, and there’s a brand called Complex Geometries that I’m loving. I love Oak, Opening Ceremony, you know, the usuals.”
How do you describe your Personal Style:
“It’s simple and trashy. I’m from Vegas, what can I say?”
Head To Toe:
“Black leather Converse, a little dress that doesn’t have a tag, I bought it at Bloomingdales, but I don’t remember the brand. A vintage Guess bag, and my glasses–my staple, they’re from Fabulous Fanny’s, it’s like a vintage eyewear store. And my sweatshirt is Uniqlo.”
Where are you coming from:
“I just had a casting at JV8INC.”