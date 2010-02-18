Street Style: New York – Alexis Wolfer

Name:
Occupation:
Founder of thebeautybean.com.
Head-to-toe:
“Stella McCartney jumper, Helmut Lang jacket, Christian Louboutin shoes, Romy Gold bag.”
Describe your personal style:
“Messy chic.”
Favorite part of NYFW:
“I mostly look at the makeup– a lot of it has been surprisinglywearable. Something I saw yesterday at Samantha Pleet, which I thought was interesting, was a matte-center lip.”
