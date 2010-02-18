Street Style: New York – Alexis Wolfer

Name:

Alexis Wolfer

Occupation:

Founder of thebeautybean.com.

Head-to-toe:

“Stella McCartney jumper, Helmut Lang jacket, Christian Louboutin shoes, Romy Gold bag.”

Describe your personal style:

“Messy chic.”

Favorite part of NYFW:

“I mostly look at the makeup– a lot of it has been surprisinglywearable. Something I saw yesterday at Samantha Pleet, which I thought was interesting, was a matte-center lip.”

