Name:

Alexandra Pierzchala

Occupation:

Model

Where are you from:

Poland

Head to Toe:

“I’m wearing a vintage cardigan, Ralph Lauren sunglasses, Miu Miu bag, my tights are Calvin Klein, and my shoes are Prada.”

Describe your personal style:

“Ladylike and sometimes punk. It depends on my mood. I mix designers and it doesn’t always have to be the best, the most expensive. I like Urban Outfitters a lot.”

Where are you headed:

“I’m going to get coffee.”