Street Style: New York – Aleksandra Semechkina

Name:

Aleksandra Semechkina

Favorite designers and stores:

“Honestly, I don’t really have a favorite designer per se. It doesn’t really matter to me–but cool places to shop are Century 21, Bloomingdale’s, Express–bigger places with a lot of stuff.”

How do you describe your personal style:

“Random–I do whatever I want and whatever I feel like. There’s never any consistency to it.”

Head to toe:

“Michael Kors boots, H&M leggings that I decided to tear, H&M dress, Christopher Kon bag, and Victoria’s Secret lingerie, but you can’t see that.”

Where are you headed:

“I am headed to a casting at my agency, Q Models.”