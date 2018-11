Name:

Akira Yamada

Favorite designers and stores:

“I like Rick Owens and vintage stores.“

Describe your personal style:

“That’s a hard question–whatever I like. I’ve been searching for what I like and just picking one by one.”

Head to toe:

“Jacket is from Engineered Garments, Dries Van Noten vest, shirt is from Number Nine, jeans are Earnest Sewn, hat is Still Life.”

Where are you headed:

“I am shooting street style for a Japanese fashion magazine.”