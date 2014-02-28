20 Street Style Snaps from Milan: Miroslava Duma, Anna Dello Russo, More

As the fashion pack moves on to Paris for the final stop on the Fashion Week (er, Month) tour, here’s a look back at some of the best street style from the final days of Milan Fashion Week.

As you can imagine, Anna Dello Russo has played a prominent role in Milan’s Fashion Week extravaganza—the editor-at-large and creative consultant for Vogue Japan was born in Italy and her Milan apartment is out of control amazing—and she sported everything from oversize Dolce & Gabbana coin belts to all-over embellished outfits. Miroslava Duma also popped up in a ridiculously chic white suit.



Straight from the streets of Italy, there’s plenty here to inspire: red suits, lip-covered coats, chic pajamas, and a ton of seriously chic sneakers. May we also call your attention to the level of embellishments on display here? We spotted sequins, feathers, frills and fur … and that’s just on the coats!

Click through the gallery above to see the last few days of fabulous style from Milan Fashion Week.

Photography by Adam Katz Sinding