20 Glorious Street Style Snaps from Milan Fashion Week

The ever-revolving door of the fashion world has moved from London to Milan, where editors and insiders have converged for Italy’s biggest fashion week.

Milan’s schedule features some of fashion’s more established heavyweights—Prada, Fendi, Versace—and the city’s street style tends to take a “more is more” approach, and was undaunted by a bit of rain in the forecast. The accessories are piled on, the jackets are ornate and colorful, and the shoes—well, the shoes are like candy for feet.

Shoes and bags have definitely been the biggest players on the Milan street style scene thus far, from colorful fur satchels to towering heels in a kaleidoscope of colors. As a result, these street style stars’ under layers tend to take a more muted approach, letting statement coats and eye-catching wraps take center stage. To see Anna Dello Russo, Eva Chen, Leigh Lezark, and tons of head-turning outfits from Milan Fashion Week’s street style scene, click through the gallery above!

Photography by Adam Katz Sinding