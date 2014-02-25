StyleCaster
Share

Over-the-Top Street Style from Milan: Anna Dello Russo, Hanne Gaby Odiele, More

What's hot
StyleCaster

Over-the-Top Street Style from Milan: Anna Dello Russo, Hanne Gaby Odiele, More

Laurel Pinson
by
Over-the-Top Street Style from Milan: Anna Dello Russo, Hanne Gaby Odiele, More
20 Start slideshow

Jeremy Scott’s debut Fall 2014 collection at Moschino may have garnered mixed reviews—his wedding dress featured nutritional facts and Katy Perry actually got boo-ed on the runway—but it seems that the collection is already a hit on the street style scene in Milan.

MORE: 15 Italian It-Girls to Know

Among the tailored suits, killer accessories, and colorful coats that have permeated the city’s dazzling street style this season, we spotted Anna Dello Russo wearing a sweater from the Moschino collection, as well as more than a few editors and insiders toting the label’s “french fries” cell phone cases. (As it happens, 10 pieces from the collection hit Browns stores exclusively a mere 24 hours after the collection debuted—talk about “fashion fashion”!)

Ever the stunty street style star, Dello Russo was later snapped wearing a pink rabbit-topped baseball cap. Animal ears are in this season!

Click through the gallery to see 20 jaw-dropping street style snaps from Milan Fashion Week, including sick tailored menswear, dazzling heels, and more!

MORE: The Best Street Style Looks from New York Fashion Week

Photography by Adam Katz Sinding

0 Thoughts?
1 of 20

Street style from Milan Fashion Week.

Photo: Adam Katz Sinding

Anna Dello Russo (in Fall 2014 Moschino!) at Milan Fashion Week.

Photo: Adam Katz Sinding

Street style from Milan Fashion Week.

Photo: Adam Katz Sinding

Street style from Milan Fashion Week.

Photo: Adam Katz Sinding

Street style from Milan Fashion Week.

Photo: Adam Katz Sinding

Street style from Milan Fashion Week.

Photo: Adam Katz Sinding

Caroline Issa at Milan Fashion Week.

Photo: Adam Katz Sinding

Street style from Milan Fashion Week.

Photo: Adam Katz Sinding

Street style from Milan Fashion Week.

Photo: Adam Katz Sinding

Street style from Milan Fashion Week.

Photo: Adam Katz Sinding

Street style from Milan Fashion Week.

Photo: Adam Katz Sinding

Anna Dello Russo at Milan Fashion Week.

Photo: Adam Katz Sinding

Street style from Milan Fashion Week.

Photo: Adam Katz Sinding

Street style from Milan Fashion Week.

Photo: Adam Katz Sinding

Street style from Milan Fashion Week.

Photo: Adam Katz Sinding

Street style from Milan Fashion Week.

Photo: Adam Katz Sinding

Street style from Milan Fashion Week.

Photo: Adam Katz Sinding

Street style from Milan Fashion Week.

Photo: Adam Katz Sinding

Model Hanne Gaby Odiele at Milan Fashion Week.

Photo: Adam Katz Sinding

Street style from Milan Fashion Week.

Photo: Adam Katz Sinding

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Hairstyles That Make Hair Look Fuller

Hairstyles That Make Hair Look Fuller
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share