Over-the-Top Street Style from Milan: Anna Dello Russo, Hanne Gaby Odiele, More

Jeremy Scott’s debut Fall 2014 collection at Moschino may have garnered mixed reviews—his wedding dress featured nutritional facts and Katy Perry actually got boo-ed on the runway—but it seems that the collection is already a hit on the street style scene in Milan.

Among the tailored suits, killer accessories, and colorful coats that have permeated the city’s dazzling street style this season, we spotted Anna Dello Russo wearing a sweater from the Moschino collection, as well as more than a few editors and insiders toting the label’s “french fries” cell phone cases. (As it happens, 10 pieces from the collection hit Browns stores exclusively a mere 24 hours after the collection debuted—talk about “fashion fashion”!)

Ever the stunty street style star, Dello Russo was later snapped wearing a pink rabbit-topped baseball cap. Animal ears are in this season!

Click through the gallery to see 20 jaw-dropping street style snaps from Milan Fashion Week, including sick tailored menswear, dazzling heels, and more!

Photography by Adam Katz Sinding