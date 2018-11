Name:

Marina Munoz

Occupation:

Freelance Stylist based in NYC

Where are you from:

Argentina

Favorite Designers and Stores:

“I love Lanvin, Balenciaga… I’m obsessed with Mark Fast, the knitwear designer from London. I love his stuff.”

Describe Your Personal Style:

“Feminine/Masculine. Chic and ethnic.”

Head To Toe:

Uvaia shirt, For Joseph leather pants, Zara shoes, Tardan hat, Givenchy bag, rings from Mexico.

Where are you heading:

“I’m going to West Broadway.”