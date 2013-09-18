The Best Street Style From London Fashion Week

Now that New York Fashion Week is over, it’s time to turn our attention to the next city that’s hosting fashion’s elite: London.

While we’re keeping a close eye on the shows (we’ve especially loved both Tom Ford and Topshop Unique so far!), we’re keeping an even closer eye on the street.

Naturally, the caliber of street style hasn’t waned since last week’s New York spectacle, though we’ve been noticing the London looks have been more restrained, slightly more classic, and generally a little less “I AM fashion!” (a bit surprising, considering London traditionally has been a city in which experimentation reigned in terms of street style.)

This season, gals across the pond seem to be partial to fairly solid colors and basic prints like plaid, sensibly stylish shoes (well, except for one very precarious pair of Céline platform loafers that are rather hard to miss), and jackets and coats draped across their shoulders—a lovely look, but one that’s becoming a bit predictable consdiering nearly every girl in our gallery adopted the styling choice.

Regardless, there’s so much style going on in London right now, so click through the gallery to see 30 street style snaps that caught our eye!

Photos: Imaxtree