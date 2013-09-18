StyleCaster
The Best Street Style From London Fashion Week

by
29 Start slideshow

Now that New York Fashion Week is over, it’s time to turn our attention to the next city that’s hosting fashion’s elite: London.

While we’re keeping a close eye on the shows (we’ve especially loved both Tom Ford and Topshop Unique so far!), we’re keeping an even closer eye on the street.

Naturally, the caliber of street style hasn’t waned since last week’s New York spectacle, though we’ve been noticing the London looks have been more restrained, slightly more classic, and generally a little less “I AM fashion!” (a bit surprising, considering London traditionally has been a city in which experimentation reigned in terms of street style.)

This season, gals across the pond seem to be partial to fairly solid colors and basic prints like plaid, sensibly stylish shoes (well, except for one very precarious pair of Céline platform loafers that are rather hard to miss), and jackets and coats draped across their shoulders—a lovely look, but one that’s becoming a bit predictable consdiering nearly every girl in our gallery adopted the styling choice.

Regardless, there’s so much style going on in London right now, so click through the gallery to see 30 street style snaps that caught our eye!

Photos: Imaxtree

1 of 29

The all-white street style trend continued from New York to London. 

Yasmin Sewell rocking some fierce Céline shoes. 

Such a cool look.

A little bit country, a little bit rock and roll.

We're loving this season's pale pink overcoats. 

Patchwork pieces are one of fall's biggest trends. 

Joanna Hillman's slightly retro floral top captured our attention. 

Miroslava Duma works the tartan trend.

Sporty staples combine to remarkably stylish effect.

A blue overcoat makes a subtly chic statement.

We're so into a frilly white skirt paired with a biker jacket.

Coolest bag ever! 

A perfect outfit for the chilly streets of London. 

Chic, Zanna Roberts Rassi.

Blogger Ella Catliff looking appropriately London-y.

Love her pops of red.

More pops of red!

Super-chic in black and white.

We're loving the glitzy skirt paired with a casual sweatshirt. 

More pale pink spotted in London.

And here's a little more!

We're digging the short-sleeve overcoat.

A crop top and leather jacket. 

Slouchy staples in London. 

The most crucial accessory in London: an umbrella. 

A fab pair of statement shoes. 

Her hair might be her best accessory! 

In typical Susie Bubble fashion, prints are being mixed. 

Adorably stylish. 

