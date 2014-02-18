The Best Street Style from London Fashion Week

Over the past few years, London Fashion Week has slowly and steadily become a hotbed of bold, new talent and innovative runway looks. The week hosts an impressive mix of established labels (Burberry Prorsum, Vivienne Westwood), celebrity red carpet favorites (Tom Ford, Peter Pilotto, Christopher Kane), and innovative upstarts (J.W. Anderson, Mary Katrantzou), and the the street style around London has the same kinetic eclecticism.

MORE: Street Style Trend: Pink Coats are Literally Everywhere This Fashion Week

This season, show-goers opted for inventive takes on classic winter staples—jackets and coats in white and pastel hues, for example—as well as some signature British punk attire in the form of colorful leather jackets and slogan-heavy tees. As with any winter season, layering is everything, and when in doubt, pile on the accessories: oversize clutches, cross-body bags in bold hues, and eye-catching fur wraps.

Click through the gallery above for 25 gorgeous street style looks from London Fashion Week!

Photography by Adam Katz Sinding