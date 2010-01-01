Street Style Inspired Pieces That Will Get You Noticed

It’s official; the fashion industry is obsessed with everything street style. Since its popularity is growing, the number of photographers and bloggers on the hunt for that perfect shot to feature is too. You never know who is around the corner and why they might snap you. It might be your show-stopping shoes, your oversized bowtie, or the neon bracelet you just happened to throw on.

Here are a few pieces to add to your wardrobe this winter that could get you noticed:

Dieppa Restrepo Cali Lace Up, $233, at tenover6.com.



The reoccuring androgynous trend is always chic, and you won’t be sacrificing comfort for style when you wear these colorful lace-ups.

Built by Wendy Wool Felt Hooded Trim Car Coat, $315, at builtbywendy.com



Sometimes the simplest pieces can say the most. This trimmed coat can easily transform into the perfect equestrian piece by just slipping on a pair of riding boots. Or, for a more Parisian look, turn it into a stylish everyday coat by adding the perfect scarf and pair of flats.

Loeffler Randall Loop Skirt, $325, loefflerrandall.com.



This looped skirt could by edgy, chic, or goth. Any way you wear it, it’s sure to provoke a double take.

Hansel From Basel Spotlight Tights, $38, at anthropologie.com.



This season, there are plenty of eclectic tights to choose from. These are just one pair that can add the right amount of subtle quirkiness to liven up your outfit.

