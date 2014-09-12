21 Beautiful Street Style Photos by Youngjun Koo

The style set has come out in droves for this week’s fashion spectacle shows and we’ve been tracking their every move—especially when it comes to what they’ve been wearing. To really celebrate our street style obsession, we’ve decided to work with the folks capturing these amazing style moments by enlisting five different photographers to shoot this season’s sidewalk stars over the next five days, all with their own personal spin.

Youngjun Koo is the photographer behind the beautiful blog I’m Koo, which highlights individuals with interesting stories, and of course, captivating street style. His goal is to showcase a myriad of cultures through fashion, and profiles each subject with several additional detail shots, where they are located, and who they are.

Koo shoots a range of fashion, providing street shots for everyone from Vogue to Elle Korea to New York Magazine. In today’s gallery, texture is still continuing to play a big role for fall fashion, we spot a lot of black and white, and learn some great lessons in stylish sunglasses.