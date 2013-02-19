Street Style: The Heavy-Hitters at New York Fashion Week

For street style fans, there are few environments that offer better viewing options than Fashion Week, where editors, insiders, and trend-setters converge on New York, Paris, London, and Milan to see the latest designer collections.

That said, some seem to think New York Fashion Week has been usurped by preening personal style bloggers clamoring to get photographed by the street style photographers camped outside every show. While that notion may have shades of truth to it, it’s fair to say that NYFW still attracts scores of real-deal heavy hitters: magazine editors and buyers who are there to legitimately work, Hollywood celebrities that are there to add some cred, and top models that are there to, well, model—and we’ve got the pics to prove it.

From high-level editors such as Anna Wintour, Anna Dello Russo, Nina Garcia, and Grace Coddington, to fashion photographers like Bill Cunningham and Terry Richardson, click through the gallery to see the fashion high-rollers we captured during New York Fashion Week!

