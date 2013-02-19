Street Style: The Heavy-Hitters at New York Fashion Week

For street style fans, there are few environments that offer better viewing options than Fashion Week, where editors, insiders, and trend-setters converge on New York, Paris, London, and Milan to see the latest designer collections.
That said, some seem to think New York Fashion Week has been usurped by preening personal style bloggers clamoring to get photographed by the street style photographers camped outside every show. While that notion may have shades of truth to it, it’s fair to say that NYFW still attracts scores of real-deal heavy hitters: magazine editors and buyers who are there to legitimately work, Hollywood celebrities that are there to add some cred, and top models that are there to, well, model—and we’ve got the pics to prove it.
From high-level editors such as Anna Wintour, Anna Dello Russo, Nina Garcia, and Grace Coddington, to fashion photographers like Bill Cunningham and Terry Richardson, click through the gallery to see the fashion high-rollers we captured during New York Fashion Week!
Anna Dello Russo in Prada outside Tory Burch.
(Photo: Jenny Norris)
We caught the one and only Anna Wintour heading into Tory Burch sans entourage.
(Photo: Jenny Norris)
Former French Vogue editor and current CR Fashion Book founder Carine Roitfeld (right).
(Photo: Dennis Ho)
We turned the tables and snapped legendary New York Times fashion photographer Bill Cunningham outside Jason Wu.
(Photo: Jenny Norris)
Vogue's beloved creative director Grace Coddington.
(Photo: Jenny Norris)
Marie Claire fashion director and "Project Runway" judge Nina Garcia at Lincoln Center.
(Photo: Jenny Norris)
Patricia Field at Ralph Lauren.
(Photo: Dennis Ho)
Andre Leon Talley (and his Uggs) at Ralph Lauren.
(Photo: Dennis Ho)
T magazine's Kate Lanphear at Lincoln Center
(Photo: Jenny Norris)
"Girls" star Allison Williams had a serious fashion moment outside Jason Wu.
(Photo: Jenny Norris)
Fashion photographer Terry Richardson at Jeremy Scott.
(Photo: Jenny Norris)
Supermodel Karlie Kloss at Lincoln Center
(Photo: Jenny Norris)
And here's Karlie again, with a little extra length added her hair!
(Photo: Jenny Norris)
Dazed & Confused founder (and father to Kate Moss' daughter Lila Grace) Jefferson Hack at Calvin Klein.
(Photo: Dennis Ho)
Vogue's Hamish Bowles at Lincoln Center
(Photo: Jenny Norris)
We see you, Jessica Chastain!
(Photo: Dennis Ho)
Stylist, reality star, and author Brad Goreski at Tory Burch.
(Photo: Jenny Norris)
Noted New York fashion journalist Lynn Yeager at Jason Wu.
(Photo: Jenny Norris)
L'Uomo Vogue editor, freelance stylist, and current W magazine contributor Giovanna Battaglia at Donna Karan.
(Photo: Jenny Norris)
Brand consultant and fashion muse Michelle Violy Harper at Lincoln Center
(Photo: Jenny Norris)
We snapped model-of-the-moment Cara Delevingne outside Tory Burch.
(Photo: Jenny Norris)
A smiley Ivanka Trump at Lincoln Center
(Photo: Jenny Norris)
Lane Crawford fashion director and all-around street style star Sarah Rutson at Lincoln Center.
(Photo: Jenny Norris)
Gotcha! We snapped Willow Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith leaving Lincoln Center.
(Photo: Jenny Norris)
Barneys New York Creative Ambassador-at-Large Simon Doonan.
(Photo: Dennis Ho)
Model and actress Jaimie King outside Jason Wu.
(Photo: Jenny Norris)
'90s mega-model Jenny Shimizu at Jason Wu.
(Photo: Jenny Norris)
Former Harper's Bazaar Russia editor, current Buro 24/7 founder, and street style It girl Miroslava Duma.
(Photo: Jenny Norris)
Casting agent and street style favorite Natalie Joos at Phillip Lim.
(Photo: Jenny Norris)
Style and beauty expert and stylist (and former Vogue editor) Mary Alice Stephenson at Ralph Lauren.
(Photo: Dennis Ho)
New York Knick starting center (and noted fashion enthusiast) Tyson Chandler, and his wife Kimberly outside Band of Outsiders.
(Photo: Dennis Ho)
Harper's Bazaar editor and street style star Joanna Hillman at Band of Outsiders.
(Photo: Dennis Ho)