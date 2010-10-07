StyleCaster
Share

Street Style: Get The Look, Paris Edition

What's hot
StyleCaster

Street Style: Get The Look, Paris Edition

Kerry Pieri
by
Street Style: Get The Look, Paris Edition
15 Start slideshow

I love a good street style as much as the next constantly-seeking-inspiration-girl. Sometimes though you have to take it a step further than simple appreciation and actually pinpoint exactly what makes that chick look so special that she deserves to have her photo taken.

I did the dirty work for you and compiled some of the very best looks found on the streets of Paris, and shopped the pieces that will breathe new life into your closet.
Click through and you’re welcome!

0 Thoughts?
1 of 15

A printed maxi skirt is the new higest level of chic, in my humble opinion.

Rachel Pally skirt, $98, at Shopbop

Jaeger London silk printed skirt, $149.97, at Asos

Faux furs are here to stay  and the bigger the better. Invest in one, or go for something less expensive to try out the look.

Burning Torch faux fur, $480, at Shopbop

Tinley Road faux fur, $98, at Piperlime

A sleeveless trench, seen here on Kate Lanphear, is the perfect topper to take your look to a cool, unexpected place.

Mod Cloth trench dress, $67.99, at Mod Cloth

Torn by Ronny Kobo trench, $112, at Shopbop

Worn here by Marie Claire's senior fashion editor, Zanna Roberts Rassi, it's clear that skinny cargos are the new skinny jeans.

Rachel Rachel Roy skinny cargos, $89, at Rachel Roy

American Rag skinny cargos, $49, at Macy's

Wide brim hats add drama like not much else can. Definitely a piece for girls who don't prefer to hide in a crowd.

Helen Kiminski, $98, at Saks Fifth Avenue

Forever 21 wide brim hat, $13.80, at Forever 21

Next slideshow starts in 10s

5 Ways To Get Glam This Fall

5 Ways To Get Glam This Fall
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share