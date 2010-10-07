Street Style: Get The Look, Paris Edition

I love a good street style as much as the next constantly-seeking-inspiration-girl. Sometimes though you have to take it a step further than simple appreciation and actually pinpoint exactly what makes that chick look so special that she deserves to have her photo taken.
I did the dirty work for you and compiled some of the very best looks found on the streets of Paris, and shopped the pieces that will breathe new life into your closet.
Click through and you’re welcome!
A printed maxi skirt is the new higest level of chic, in my humble opinion.
Rachel Pally skirt, $98, at Shopbop
Jaeger London silk printed skirt, $149.97, at Asos
Faux furs are here to stay and the bigger the better. Invest in one, or go for something less expensive to try out the look.
Burning Torch faux fur, $480, at Shopbop
A sleeveless trench, seen here on Kate Lanphear, is the perfect topper to take your look to a cool, unexpected place.
Torn by Ronny Kobo trench, $112, at Shopbop
Worn here by Marie Claire's senior fashion editor, Zanna Roberts Rassi, it's clear that skinny cargos are the new skinny jeans.
Rachel Rachel Roy skinny cargos, $89, at Rachel Roy
American Rag skinny cargos, $49, at Macy's
Wide brim hats add drama like not much else can. Definitely a piece for girls who don't prefer to hide in a crowd.