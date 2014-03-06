Street Style from Paris! Rihanna, Miroslava Duma, More Close Out Fashion Month

Fashion Month—the four-week fashion bonanza that includes fashion weeks in New York, London, Milan, and Paris—officially ended this week, but not before a flurry of stars, fashion insiders, and It-girls rushed around Paris attending shows like Chanel, Louis Vuitton (featuring designer Nicolas Ghesquière‘s debut for the house), Miu Miu, and Alexander McQueen.

True to form, the street style parade that accompanies the shows hit its zenith in the final days of the Paris shows, from street style stars like Miroslava Duma sporting a brocade cape to bonafide global stars like Rihanna wearing mouse ears and a fur wrap outside the Comme des Garcons show.

Here, find 33 gorgeous street style snaps from the final days of Paris Fashion Week, packed with outfits that are sure to inspire you. We couldn’t help drooling over a certain pink suit, a spectacular leather fringe skirt (styled with sneakers!), and socks-and-sandals combinations galore. Click through the gallery to see all the looks!

Photography by Adam Katz Sinding