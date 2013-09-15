That’s a Wrap: The Best Street Style Photos From The Last Days of NYFW

New York Fashion Week has officially come to a resounding close, but of course that doesn’t mean we’re going to stop checking out the amazing looks—on and off the runway—any time soon.

As expected, the week didn’t stop fashion folks from doing what they do best: preening for the camera while dressed to kill, and while everyone came sporting street style-ready threads, we couldn’t help but notice the sheer number of amazing looks the week’s finals day produced.

The last two days featured some pretty big and buzzy shows—Ralph Lauren, Proenza Schouler, Calvin Klein, Reed Krakoff to name a few—and brought out plenty of big-name editors and insiders (Miroslava Duma, Giovanna Battaglia, Anna Dello Russo) and celebrities. Of course, the shows also brought out folks whose names we don’t know, but impressed us with their serious fashion chops.

All photos by Jenny Norris