That’s a Wrap: The Best Street Style Photos From The Last Days of NYFW

Perrie Samotin
by
New York Fashion Week has officially come to a resounding close, but of course that doesn’t mean we’re going to stop checking out the amazing looks—on and off the runway—any time soon.

As expected, the week didn’t stop fashion folks from doing what they do best: preening for the camera while dressed to kill, and while everyone came sporting street style-ready threads, we couldn’t help but notice the sheer number of amazing looks the week’s finals day produced.

The last two days featured some pretty big and buzzy shows—Ralph Lauren, Proenza Schouler, Calvin Klein, Reed Krakoff to name a fewand brought out plenty of big-name editors and insiders (Miroslava DumaGiovanna BattagliaAnna Dello Russo) and celebrities. Of course, the shows also brought out folks whose names we don’t know, but impressed us with their serious fashion chops.

Click through the gallery above for a selection of the best street style from the last days of New York Fashion Week!

All photos by Jenny Norris

1 of 43

Bill Cunningham and Miroslava Duma = best picture ever.

Styling at Reed Krakoff

Julianne Moore brought her adorable daughter to Reed Krakoff.

Gaia Repossi looks dupe-modern at Michael Kors

Pretty Liv Tyler at Proenza Schouler!

Anna and Hamish both working prints!

All white: A look we saw all week both on and off the runway.

See?

This is amazing. 

Super-cool at Ralph Lauren.

Major ombre hair at Ralph Lauren.

A unique Chanel bag.

Stylish at Calvin Klein.

This is how you print-mix.

Nicole Warne of Gary Pepper Girl is pretty in peach.

A simple striped shirt, tailored shorts, and white pumps looks both fresh and classic.

Showing some skin at Lincoln Center.

...But not as much as her.

Bloggers Chiara Ferragni and Rumi Neely in black and white.

The always-stylish Anya Ziourova.

Caroline de Maigret at Proenza Schouler

Proof that you need heels and statement pieces to look totally stylish.

A cool duo at Calvin Klein.

They totally want to blend in.

At Ralph Lauren

Does Giovanna Battaglia ever get it wrong?

Miroslava Duma in shades of gray.

Not a bad looking pair. 

A print skirt goes a long way. 

Those are some boots, Anna Dello Russo.

Drama at Ralph Lauren.

Loving his camo pants and leopard shoes.

Easy-breezy at Ralph Lauren.

Really red hair. 

Anna looks thrilled!

A subtle statement bag—we dig.

We spotted Linda Evangelista at Proenza Schouler.

And Amber Valletta too!

Miroslava Duma looking more conservative than usual at Ralph Lauren.

Terry Richardson. 

Carine Roitfeld at Proenza Schouler.

Chic at Calvin Klein.

Caroline Issa at Ralph Lauren

