Must-See Street Style From New York Fashion Week: Days 3 and 4

For street style fans, what environment could possibly be better stomping grounds than Fashion Week, the seasonal spectacle where editors, insiders, and trend-setters converge on New York, Paris, London, and Milan to see the latest designer collections?
As expected, the third and fourth official days of New York Fashion Week featured some pretty big and buzzy shows—DKNY, Diane von Furstenberg, Hood by Air, to name a few—and brought out big-name editors and insiders (Carine Roitfeld, Nick Wooster, Grace Coddington, Miroslava Duma, Giovanna Battaglia, Jenna Lyons) celebrities (Rachel Zoe, Paris and Nicky Hilton), and New York personalities (ahem, legendary gossip columnist Cindy Adams.) Of course, the shows also brought out folks whose names we don’t know, but impressed us with their serious fashion chops.
Click through the gallery above for a selection of the best street style from New York Fashion Week so far!
All photos by Jenny Norris
These striking blondes take color to the next level!
We're loving her elegant skirt and slouchy top.
A dash of neon makes this all-white look pop.
These two show up in every season in corresponding outfits. Love them!
Everything about her look screams cool.
A perfect pair at Diane von Furstenberg.
Another all-white street style look (we're seeing a serious trend here.)
We want Giovanna Battaglia's eye-catching belt!
Something tells us these two are models.
Serious ombré at Lincoln Center.
T magazine's Kate Lanphear rocking her typical touch-chic look at Band of Outsiders.
Nick Wooster in his usual camo shirts at Hood by Air.
Tres chic: An Isabel Marant dress and white shades!
Jenna Lyons checked out the incredibly cool Hood By Air show at Milk Studios.
White again at Band of Outsiders.
We're having a serious paparazzi moment with Paris and Nicky Hilton.
Black and white done right.
Miroslava Duma in a colorful mini at DVF.
Harper's Bazaar editor Joanna Hillman poses at Derek Lam.
Working fall's grunge trend.
Gotta love a guy who has better accessories than you.
Super-original at Lincoln Center.
Those cheekbones could cut glass!
Everyone wants a shot of Karlie Kloss.
Legendary New York gossip columnist Cindy Adams at Diane von Furstenberg.
Mega-volume at Derek Lam.
Waris Ahluwalia is dapper as ever at Hood by Air.
Grace Coddington working the slip-in sneaker trend.