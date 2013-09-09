Must-See Street Style From New York Fashion Week: Days 3 and 4

For street style fans, what environment could possibly be better stomping grounds than Fashion Week, the seasonal spectacle where editors, insiders, and trend-setters converge on New York, Paris, London, and Milan to see the latest designer collections?

As expected, the third and fourth official days of New York Fashion Week featured some pretty big and buzzy shows—DKNY, Diane von Furstenberg, Hood by Air, to name a few—and brought out big-name editors and insiders (Carine Roitfeld, Nick Wooster, Grace Coddington, Miroslava Duma, Giovanna Battaglia, Jenna Lyons) celebrities (Rachel Zoe, Paris and Nicky Hilton), and New York personalities (ahem, legendary gossip columnist Cindy Adams.) Of course, the shows also brought out folks whose names we don’t know, but impressed us with their serious fashion chops.

All photos by Jenny Norris