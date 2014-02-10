StyleCaster
Sarah Barnes
by
We all know that the highlight of New York Fashion Week isn’t just about the spectacle that takes place inside Lincoln Center, but the street style seen by attendees, big-name bloggers, and industry insiders. Despite the snow, ice, and slush in New York City right now, showgoers continued to find creative ways to look stylish and (sometimes) comfortable.

We’re officially halfway through Fashion Week and as expected, the fourth official day featured some big shows—Diane Von FurstenbergDelpozo, DKNY and Derek Lam. Yesterday, we spotted some major street style stars (hello, Anna Wintour, and daughter Bee!) whose fashion choices caught our eye.

Click through the gallery above for some major street style from New York Fashion Week Day 4.

All photos by Jenny Norris

Street style from NYFW

