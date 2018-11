Killer Street Style From Milan Fashion Week

As the fashion pack readies to move on to Paris for the final stop on the Fashion Month tour, here’s a look at some of the best street style from Milan Fashion Week.

As you can imagine, Anna Dello Russo has played a prominent role in the city’s Fashion Week extravaganza—the editor-at-large and creative consultant for Vogue Japan was born in Italy, and is known for sporting off-the-runway (and OTT) looks—while familiar Italian It-girls made appearances like Chiara Ferragni and Eleonora Carisi.

Not shockingly, Moschino’s Barbie-inspired Spring ’15 collection is already being worn on some Italian street style stars, lending the fashion circus a bit of welcome humor.

