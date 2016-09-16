The Street-Style Guide to Fall Fashion—and How to Shop the Season’s Best Looks

Before you get all teary-eyed bidding summer adieu, think about what’s to come: mornings cool enough for a leather jacket, the comfort of block-heeled booties, and reimagining that slip dress you’ve been living in—perhaps layering it over a slim, crewneck tee. Sounds nice, right?
As fashion’s most celebrated season approaches, we’re taking wardrobe cues from the street style set, and eyeing the 100% Bloomingdale’s collection for pieces that’ll give us equally stellar looks. Ahead are 20 finds from the exclusive capsule, available to shop right now. May this be your best-dressed fall yet.
A Relaxed, Tie-neck Top
A Cool Leather Miniskirt
Animal-print Booties
Stuart Weitzman Bacari Calf Hair Block Heel Booties, $685; at Bloomingdale's
Sequins for Days
A Delicate, Lace-trim Cami
Bright and Pointy Pumps
SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker Fawn Velvet Pointed Toe High Heel Pumps, $350; at Bloomingdale's
Distressed Skinny Jeans
A Multi-Colored Fur
An Embellished Messenger Bag
A Luxe White Top
A Slinky Slip Dress
A Floral Bomber
AQUA x Maddie & Tae Floral Embroidered Bomber Jacket, $98; at Bloomingdale's
Over-the-Knee Boots
Sergio Rossi Madame Over The Knee High Heel Boots, $1,450; at Bloomingdale's
A Bold Red Dress
C/MEO Collective Making Waves Strapless Midi Dress, $250; at Bloomingdale's
A Casual, Off-the-Shoulder Top
Lace-up ankle booties
A Plush Velvet Blazer
AQUA x Maddie & Tae Velvet Gold Button Blazer, $148; at Bloomingdale's
A White Lace Dress
A Classic Leather Moto Jacket
