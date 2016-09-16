The Street-Style Guide to Fall Fashion—and How to Shop the Season’s Best Looks

Before you get all teary-eyed bidding summer adieu, think about what’s to come: mornings cool enough for a leather jacket, the comfort of block-heeled booties, and reimagining that slip dress you’ve been living in—perhaps layering it over a slim, crewneck tee. Sounds nice, right?

As fashion’s most celebrated season approaches, we’re taking wardrobe cues from the street style set, and eyeing the 100% Bloomingdale’s collection for pieces that’ll give us equally stellar looks. Ahead are 20 finds from the exclusive capsule, available to shop right now. May this be your best-dressed fall yet.