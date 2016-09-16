StyleCaster
The Street-Style Guide to Fall Fashion—and How to Shop the Season's Best Looks

The Street-Style Guide to Fall Fashion—and How to Shop the Season’s Best Looks

Leah Faye Cooper
by
The Street-Style Guide to Fall Fashion—and How to Shop the Season’s Best Looks
Before you get all teary-eyed bidding summer adieu, think about what’s to come: mornings cool enough for a leather jacket, the comfort of block-heeled booties, and reimagining that slip dress you’ve been living in—perhaps layering it over a slim, crewneck tee. Sounds nice, right?

As fashion’s most celebrated season approaches, we’re taking wardrobe cues from the street style set, and eyeing the 100% Bloomingdale’s collection for pieces that’ll give us equally stellar looks. Ahead are 20 finds from the exclusive capsule, available to shop right now. May this be your best-dressed fall yet.

A Relaxed, Tie-neck Top
Photo: Getty Images

Chelsea and Walker Silk Tie Neck Top, $198; at Bloomingdale's

Photo: Bloomingdale's
A Cool Leather Miniskirt
Photo: Getty Images

AQUA x Maddie & Tae Leather Zip Mini Skirt, $148; at Bloomingdale's

Photo: Bloomingdale's
Animal-print Booties
Photo: Getty Images

Stuart Weitzman Bacari Calf Hair Block Heel Booties, $685; at Bloomingdale's

Photo: Bloomingdale's
Sequins for Days
Photo: Getty Images

AQUA x Maddie & Tae Sequin Double V Dress, $128; at Bloomingdale's

Photo: Bloomingdale's
A Delicate, Lace-trim Cami
Photo: Getty Images

The Kooples Lace Trim Silk Camisole, $210; at Bloomingdale's

Photo: Bloomingdale's
Bright and Pointy Pumps
Photo: Getty Images

SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker Fawn Velvet Pointed Toe High Heel Pumps, $350; at Bloomingdale's

Photo: Bloomingdale's
Distressed Skinny Jeans
Photo: Getty Images

AG Destruct Midi Ankle Jeans, $198; at Bloomingdale's

Photo: Bloomingdale's
A Multi-Colored Fur
Photo: Getty Images

Yves Salomon Striped Fur Jacket, $1,790; at Bloomingdale's

Photo: Bloomingdale's
An Embellished Messenger Bag
Photo: Getty Images

Marc Jacobs Small Amour Messenger, $550; at Bloomingdale's

Photo: Bloomingdale's
A Luxe White Top
Photo: Getty Images

Lucy Paris Sheer Embroidered Top, $68; at Bloomingdale's

Photo: Bloomingdale's
A Slinky Slip Dress
Photo: Getty Images

Bardot Lace Trim Slip Dress, $79; at Bloomingdale's

Photo: Bloomingdale's
A Floral Bomber
Photo: Getty Images

AQUA x Maddie & Tae Floral Embroidered Bomber Jacket, $98; at Bloomingdale's

Photo: Bloomingdale's
Over-the-Knee Boots
Photo: Getty Images

Sergio Rossi Madame Over The Knee High Heel Boots, $1,450; at Bloomingdale's

Photo: Bloomingdale's
A Bold Red Dress
Photo: Getty Images

C/MEO Collective Making Waves Strapless Midi Dress, $250; at Bloomingdale's

Photo: Bloomingdale's
A Casual, Off-the-Shoulder Top
Photo: Getty Images

Bella Dahl Off-The-Shoulder Top, $88; at Bloomingdale's

Photo: Bloomingdale's
Lace-up ankle booties
Photo: Getty Images

Rebecca Minkoff Lila Lace Up Booties, $250; at Bloomingdale's

Photo: Bloomingdale's
A Plush Velvet Blazer
Photo: Fashiion Carpet

Photo: Getty Images

AQUA x Maddie & Tae Velvet Gold Button Blazer, $148; at Bloomingdale's

Photo: Bloomingdale's
A Sleek Bodysuit
Photo: Mind Body Swag

Ella Moss Lace-Up Bodysuit, $98; at Bloomingdale's

Photo: Bloomingdale's
A White Lace Dress
Photo: Getty Images

N Nicholas Daisy Lace Sleeveless Dress, $495; at Bloomingdale's

Photo: Bloomingdale's
A Classic Leather Moto Jacket
Photo: Getty Images

Maje Bluffin Leather Moto Jacket, $945; at Bloomingdale's

Photo: Bloomingdale's

