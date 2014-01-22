Must-See Street Style Straight From Couture Week

Haute Couture Week is in full swing and—in addition to the breathtaking collections from the likes of Dior, Armani Prive, and Chanel, to name a few—there’s a lot of fashion to be seen on the streets of Paris, as well.

Since it is Couture Week, it’s a given that the caliber of street fashion (and show attendees, for that matter) is high, and style stars including Anna Dello Russo, Miroslava Duma, Caroline Issa and Anya Ziourova have all stepped out in impressive Fashion Week finery.

Take a look at the gallery above for a parade of must-see street style from Spring 2014 Couture Week, so far!