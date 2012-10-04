Street Style You Have To See: First-Ever Burning Man Edition

During the past month, it’s been hard to ignore the countless images flooding Instagram, Facebook and Twitter featuring costumed revelers dancing in the desert, experiencing what they’ve come to know and love as Burning Man.

With a lower profile than other celebrity-heavy music and art festivals like Coachella and Art Basel, Burning Man adheres to a more private philosophy, often shunning the limelight. Originally created in 1986, this annual week-long festival takes place in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, beginning on the last Monday of August. During this week, around 50,000 people gather in this temporary community, retiring their wallets and smartphones, ready to embark on a weeklong journey of radical self-expression and self-reliance.

As a site that predominately focuses on fashion, we felt we’d be remiss by not covering the extraordinary street style that took place during this week in Black Rock City, so we sent photographer Nick Onken to cover all the action.

Click through to see some of our favorite “Burners” in outfits we could only dream of wearing in the confines of our concrete jungle.

Photography by: Nick Onken Production Assistance by: Shannon Shiang