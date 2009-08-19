Street Style Becomes a Career

Now that Scott Schuman and Garance Dore are officially a couple, their parallel careers lend themselves to comparison even better than ever. The Sartorialist is sticking with print. Having shot editorials for Vogue Paris, ads for DKNY, and published a book of his own work, he can now add Vogue Italia to the list.

Schuman shot Rachel Rutt for the magazine. Rutt is a relative newcomer on the scene, but you may recognize her from both 3.1 Phillip Lim and Doo.Ri’s resort lookbooks (coincidentally, those were our favorite resort collections of the season). Word has it that Rutt will also be starring in a lookbook for Marchesa and will be walking in shows for New York Fashion Week.

Not to be outdone, Dore will be contributing regularly to Vogue Paris‘ website where she will cover both their “Une fille, un style” (“A girl, a style”) column and “behind-the-scenes coverage of fashion shoots, profiles of stylish women around the world in collaboration with Vogue Paris editor in chief Carine Roitfeld and other subjects of her choosing.”

Her sketches will also appear on T-shirts at Gap’s pop-up shop in London.

