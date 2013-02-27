StyleCaster
Street Style: The Chicest, Coolest, and Wildest Bags at Fashion Week

For street style fans, there are few environments that offer better viewing options than Fashion Week, where editors, insiders, and trend-setters converge on New York, Paris, London, and Milan to see the latest designer collections.

As expected, New York Fashion Week didn’t stop fashion folks from doing what they do best: preening for the camera while dressed to kill (and, in some cases, enviably inappropriate), and while everyone came dressed to impress, we couldn’t help but notice the sheer number of accessories—namely bags—that took center stage. So much so, that our street style photographer started snapping bags-only shots—and the results are seriously stylish.

As you’ll see, it’s amazing how a colorful clutch, a structured satchel, or even a basic tote can literally make even the simplest outfit. Click through the gallery to see a selection of the most amazing bags we spotted during Fashion Week—and don’t be afraid to copy the looks!

(All photography by Jenny Norris)

1 of 30

The bags of Fashion Week 

The bags of Fashion Week

The bags of Fashion Week 

The bags of Fashion Week

The bags of Fashion Week

The bags of Fashion Week

The bags of Fashion Week

The bags of Fashion Week

The bags of Fashion Week

The bags of Fashion Week

The bags of Fashion Week

The bags of Fashion Week

The bags of Fashion Week

The bags of Fashion Week

The bags of Fashion Week

The bags of Fashion Week

The bags of Fashion Week

The bags of Fashion Week

The bags of Fashion Week

The bags of Fashion Week

The bags of Fashion Week

The bags of Fashion Week

The bags of Fashion Week

The bags of Fashion Week

The bags of Fashion Week

The bags of Fashion Week

The bags of Fashion Week

The bags of Fashion Week

The bags of Fashion Week

