The Best of Miami Street Style During Art Basel: Prints A-Go-Go

While most art lovers, scenesters, and general revelers tend to be torn between the hottest exhibits or the exclusive parties, the StyleCaster crew hit the streets of Miami beach to find fashion inspiration between the lines at Art Basel. We teamed up with Société Perrier to scout out the best street style looks from both the sultry party nights and the casual recovery days on the beach.
This stylish and creative crew weave an artful mash-up of trends. From optic geometric prints, to ethnic stripes, and everything in between, these scene-stealers seem to be taking festive inspiration from both the pulse of the art scene and the vibrant landscape of Miami itself.
Check out our slideshow to see the hottest prints and looks!
This graphic tee look gets a sophisticated spin with a slim maxi skirt and statement necklace on Bib + Tuck's Sari Bibliowicz.
Blogger I Spy DIY shows us that brief hemlines and bright wedges are perfect for balmy dance parties.
Alexandra Duisberg pairs sweet lace hot pants with a tie back bandeau–unexpected yet playfully chic.
We love how Eden Berdugo's violet lenses match the palette of her optic print.
Here's one of our Hampton’s Most Stylish, William Morris agent Mark Mullet, and he's at it again successfully mixing ethnic prints, super brights, and heavy metal all in one look.
Lauren Turchin of Del Toro Shoes takes a cue from the exhibits with this geometric print.
Rachel Tuckerman makes a bold, minimalist statement with sleek fuschia skinnies and gallery chic jewelry.
Florals aren’t just for the ladies–Timo Weiland's Alan Eckstein adds some posies to his button down.
Nothing says Miami better than sleek cutouts and a bold lip. This look is not only sexy, but will keep you cool during the winter heat.