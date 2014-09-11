The Best Street Fashion From NYFW: 85 Must-See Looks

It’s pretty clear that the phenomenon of street fashion is here to stay. Just one quick pass in front of Lincoln Center during New York Fashion Week or any number of off-site shows, and you’ll witnesses scores of preening style-setters getting snapped by international photographers. And, as a result, the allure of Fashion Week around the globe are just as much about the fashion on the street as it is on the runway.

Now that New York Fashion Week is on its last day, it’s time to really start digging into the inspiring outfits spotted on a variety of attendees. So far, it’s clear that the normcore movement is having a moment, with several insiders opting to forgo notice-me pieces in favor of sneakers and flats, simple tees, and other basics. That said, other folks have ben pulling out the fashion stops, with statement items, and next-level accessories, and killer styling tricks.

