The Year in Street Style: 12 ‘It’ Items That Made a Splash in 2013

As 2013 draws to a close, we’ve touched upon what it meant in terms of TV, books, red-carpet fashion, and social media, and now we’re officially bidding the year farewell with a look at individual items and trends that made a splash in the fashion world this year with editors, street style stars, and bloggers.

It should be noted that overall, the influence of the “It” item phenomenon was felt less strongly this year as it was in 2012—the year of the Isabel Marant wedge sneakers, Céline Luggage Totes, and that Kenzo tiger sweatshirt for example. Instead, it seemed that 2013 was more about the ubiquity of smaller styling tricks and microtrends (flannel shirts tied around one’s waist, draped coats, slip-in sneakers.)

That said, a few very specific items were at the forefront of street style—a certain Chanel bag, a single skirt from Zara, Valentino’s coveted Rockstud pumps—and they all had a few factors in common: Cool people wore ’em, they were photographed to death, and we all wanted ’em.

Whether the year “It” items will stand the test of time remains to be seen, but you can bet that come 2014, a whole new crop of luxury items will emerge (ahem, Alexander Wang’s $1,000 Parental Advisory sweatshirt) causing similar gotta-have-it frenzies.

Click through the gallery and let us know: Which ‘It’ items were your favorite this year?