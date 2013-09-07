Get to Know Loan Tran, New York’s Most Intriguing Street Dancer

If you’ve ever been meandering around downtown New York City, there’s a strong chance you’ve seen a tiny, beautiful woman in an elaborate headdress dancing with headphones in. And more than likely your reaction was extreme confusion. The person you saw was Loan Tran, who is an accountant by day, and a New York street dancer by night.

When it comes to originality, she’s in a class all her own. Her wardrobe consists of dynamic pieces from stores like Patricia FIeld and intricate corsets from Chromat. Her passion and quirkiness is ultimately captivating, and we knew right away she was a perfect addition to this year’s 50 Most Stylish New Yorkers.

Many of you may still be confused by Loan Tran, so we gave her the opportunity to explain herself. Read on for everything you want to know about a New York street dancer!

StyleCaster: How do you define ‘New York style’?

Loan Tran: I define New York style as edgy, and unique with a touch of madness. People here have their own sense of style, and with it I see a lot of conviction in what people choose to wear, and how they express themselves through it. I love it.

How does your style differ from day to night?

It differs in that I like to be comfortable and unnoticed during the day so I won’t be bothered. Also because I do have a corporate job, but that’s not the only reason. I could dress up for it, but even that, I don’t care to do. I’m just there to focus and get my work done, so that I can leave early, go home and be inspired or just relax, watch a movie or series or read.

Tell us about your street performing? What started it?

I used to get turned away from nightclubs because I didn’t fit the “model and bottle” policy that’s so rampant in New York nightlife now. Now, I have no trouble getting in anywhere, but before, I just wasn’t allowed into places. So, I’d come back the next week, and dance on the sidewalk with my headphones on. I was then told by the bouncers I wasn’t allowed to do that. Being a stubborn person that I am, that hates being told what I can’t do, I decided to take my dancing to the streets, knowing that no one owns the streets. I’m happy that this happened to me, because if it weren’t for that, who knows, I might not have ever discovered my love and passion for dancing in the streets.

What’s a style risk you’ve taken—that you’ve ended up regretting?

A style risk that I’ve taken and ended up regretting, is when I once wasn’t sure if I should wear one of my outrageous outfits. I ended up being conservative and of course I regretted it, but at times you just aren’t sure. Even though that doesn’t sound like a style risk to most, it is to myself. I’ve now learned to always just bring it.

What’s your style philosophy?

My style philosophy is to have fun, take chances and try new things. I’ll design crazy headpieces, then take them out for a test drive, and it’s great to see the different reactions to it. So, in the end, my philosophy is, do what you want, have fun with it, and don’t think too much about what you’re doing. You aren’t free if you can’t be yourself.

Whose style have you always looked up to?

I’ve always loved Edie Sedgwick’s style. She was so stylish without even trying. I used to try to emulate her style, with the big hats, the smoldering eyes, or the white blouse, and leotards. Everything from that simple style, to her classic beauty in those long dresses, running about on the beach or the streets of Manhattan, just being a youth quaker.

What are the most unique pieces in your closet?

I have a Keith Haring jacket that I got from Patricia Field that I absolutely love. I also have those killer leggings that I wore for the shoot. I got those from Patricia Field as well. I also have some epaulettes that I designed, and I love to put those on my outfits. I also have a Skingraft piece, and some Chromat pieces from years ago.

How do you deal with critics who may not understand a style choice you make?

It just means they don’t understand me. I deal with all kinds of remarks, and sometimes it’s offensive, but at the end of the day, it doesn’t stop me, because the right people have appreciated my style for what it is. Plus, I’ve met all kinds of amazing people because of it. I just like to have fun, and if someone doesn’t appreciate it, it’s okay, they can look away.

How do you balance a day job and an active involvement in nightlife?

I make sure I don’t go out too much. I used to in the past, but now, it’s like 3 times awake spread out over the week. I like to sleep and relax more. I don’t even dance in the streets as much as I used to. It’s about listening to my body, and knowing when to stop and when to go home. I always come out to support my friends though, that I used to party with a lot more 2 years ago.

What’s one trend you see people wear that you can’t stand?

I think I can’t stand how people feel like they need to dress expensive. For me, it’s about how you put an outfit together, not that you could afford this spectacular piece or because it’s a known brand. The most I’ve ever spent on a piece of clothing, I would have to say was $700. I haven’t wore it in ages, and at first I thought it was a great piece but it doesn’t quite look good on me.

What’s one of your favorite New York spots?

One of my favorite New York spots is Indochine. I love the atmosphere and the creative people I meet when I go there. Plus, everyone that works there is like family to me. They’ve always supported my dancing from the beginning.

