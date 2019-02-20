Every Way to Watch & Stream the Oscars on Sunday Night

Awards season has been leading up to this moment. This coming Sunday, February 24, Hollywood’s most talented and elite will hit the red carpet for the 91st annual Academy Awards. And if you’re wondering where you can see all the action—we’ve got you covered. Here’s all the info you need for how to watch and stream the Oscars 2019.

If you’re like us, you’ve been listening to “Shallow” since A Star Is Born came out in early October, 2018. Luckily Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga will be taking the stage for a live performance. The film is one of eight movies nominated for Best Picture; Gaga is also up for Best Actress for her role as the breakout star. Her fellow nominees include Glenn Close (The Wife), Yalitza Aparicio (Roma), Olivia Colman (The Favourite), and Melissa McCarthy (Can You Ever Forgive Me?). And if we’re being totally honest, we’re kind of hoping Colman takes home the award— if only so we can hear another charming and heartwarming speech from the British actress who wowed the crowd when she took home the BAFTA.

Will Amy Adams and Christian Bale take home awards for their roles in Vice? This is actually the third time the two have starred in a film together and have both received nods for their roles—they both starred in and were nominated for The Fighter (2010) and American Hustle (2013). So far, only Bale has won but maybe this is Adams’s year!

Don’t miss a second of the film event of the year. February has already been a great month, and we can’t wait to see how this awards season continues to play out.

Here’s all the info you need to watch this year’s Oscars :

When: Sunday, February 24 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, CA

What time: 8:00 p.m. EST/5:00 p.m. PST. (Exclusive red carpet coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. EST/3:30 p.m. PST, followed by the awards ceremony at 8:00 p.m. EST/5:00 p.m. PST)

Watch with cable: The show will air live on ABC.

Streaming

E! Red Carpet Coverage (not the actual ceremony).

E! Countdown to the Red Carpet starts at 1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST., while the network’s E! Live From the Red Carpet starts at 5 p.m. EST/2 p.m. PST.

Oscars All Access: Red Carpet Live, which features red carpet highlights and insider coverage, will be streamed live exclusively on Twitter at 3:30 p.m. PST/6:30 p.m. EST for the first time.

ABC Online (Live Stream)

ABC will live stream the broadcast of the Oscars on their website, oscar.go.com/live, and on the ABC app. But you must sign in with a participating pay TV provider. Once you’ve signed in, watch at abc.com/watch-live or select “live TV” in the ABC app.

To see a full list of participating providers, go to: abc.go.com/faq#verify.

YouTube TV

YouTube TV costs $40 a month and includes a live stream of ABC in most markets. It’s a bit pricey for catching just one show but worth considering. They have a free trial so you can tune in for Hollywood’s most glamorous night and then cancel before you’re charged for a full subscription.

DirectTV Now

DirecTV Now’s basic Live TV package includes a live stream of ABC in many markets. It costs $35/month, which, again, is a little pricey for watching just one show, but it might be worth it if you don’t have cable and regularly want access to live programming.

Hulu Live TV

Hulu with Live TV is currently $39.99 a month but will increase to $44.99 on February 26, 2019. Just enough time to watch the Oscars with a free trial! You can stream 60-plus top live and on-demand TV channels including sports, news and *what we all care about* entertainment. They also have a free trial for one week.

So now you know!

All of the streaming sites may seem a bit pricey but it also might be worth it—if only for the rest of awards season, right? Most of them also offer a seven-day free trial, so you can sign up now and cancel after the ceremony if you want. (And of course, another option is to ask your boyfriend, friends, parents, etc. if they have an account…but we didn’t say that).

Note: Sling TV, Fubo TV, AT&T Watch Now and Philo do not carry ABC at all.