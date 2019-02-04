Here’s Every Way to Watch & Stream the 2019 Grammys

Even though the Super Bowl is over, we can look forward to another star-studded Sunday night. This coming Sunday, February 10, the world’s hottest musicians will hit the red carpet for the 61st annual Grammy Awards. And if you’re wondering where you can see all the action—we’ve got you covered. Here’s all the info you need for how to watch and stream the 2019 Grammy awards.

If you’re like us, you’ve been listening to “Shallow” since A Star Is Born came in early October, 2018. Will Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga take home Rcord of the Year? Possibly. Will Lady Gaga show up in a show-stopping dress/outfit/food item? Definitely. Don’t miss a second of the music event of the year. February is already shaping up to be a great month (did January feel like 11 years to anyone else?), and we can’t wait to see how this awards season continues to play out.

Here’s all the info you need for this year’s Grammy awards:

When: Sunday, February 10 at Los Angeles Staples Center

What time: 8:00 p.m. EST/5:00 p.m. PST.

Watch with cable: The show will air live on CBS .

Streaming

ET LIVE (Preshow Only)

Tune into ET Live at 6:00 p.m. EST/3:00 p.m. PST for their Grammys pre-show.

CBS ALL ACCESS

Sign into CBS All Access for the show at 8:00 p.m. EST.

If you aren’t already a customer, the CBS All Access app is the cheapest way to watch the big show. The service is $5.99 a month, and there’s a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

You don’t need to have a cable or satellite television subscription, but you do need to sign up for the CBS All Access service itself. Here’s how: Sign up for a FREE TRIAL .

. Go to cbs.com/all-access .

. Click Try it FREE .

. Select your plan and click Continue .

. Enter your billing information and click Sign Up .

. On the day of the Grammy awards, return to cbs.com/all-access to watch the show.

YOUTUBE TV

YouTube TV costs $40 a month and includes a live stream of CBS in most markets. It’s a bit pricey for catching just one show but worth considering. They also have a free trial.

DIRECTV NOW

DirecTV Now’s basic Live TV package includes a live stream of CBS in many markets. It costs $35/month, which, again, is a little pricey for watching just one show, but it might be worth it if you don’t have cable and regularly want access to live programming.

HULU LIVE TV

Hulu with Live TV is currently $39.99/month but will increase to $44.99 on February 26, 2019. Just enough time to watch the Grammy’s with a free trial! You can stream 60+ top live and On Demand TV channels including sports, news, and *what we all care about* entertainment. They also have a free trial for one week.

All of the streaming sites may seem a bit pricey but it also might be worth it—if only for the rest of awards season, right? (And of course, another option is to ask your boyfriend, friends, parents, etc. if they have an account …. but we didn’t say that)

Who’s Hosting: Alicia Keys, baby! And we’re pretty sure “No One” could do it better than the 15-time-Grammy winner. (No one, no one, NO ONNNEEE). We’re expecting her to absolutely crush it on Sunday night. Check out her *fire* Instagram announcement from January 15.

Who’s Performing: The real question is, who isn’t? Many of this year’s musical acts will be making their Grammy-stage debut. Nominees Brandi Carlile, Camila Cabello, H.E.R. and Shawn Mendes are set to perform. Cardi B, Post Malone (with the Red Hot Chili Peppers), Janelle Monáe and Kacey Musgraves will also be gracing the stage. Finally, a fan favorite, Miley Cyrus, and legend Diana Ross with a special performance.

Who’s Nominated: There are more nominees this year because the Recording Academy expanded their biggest categories (Album, Record and Song of the Year, plus Best New Artist) from five to eight nominees. More competition but also more artists receiving recognition, which we love! Kendrick Lamar holds the most nominations, leading the pack with eight, including Record of The Year and Album of The Year. Drake follows with seven nominations. Check out the full list here. Or watch below.