How to Stream the 2019 Golden Globes and Red Carpet

Shocking as it may be, awards season is back—and ready to bless us with all kind of iconic red carpet moments, awkward speeches and triumphant wins. The 2019 season kicks off with the 76th Annual Golden Globes on Sunday, January 6 at 8 p.m. EST.—and you can stream the Golden Globes 2019 on a handful of services.

Let’s start with the traditional—how to watch the Golden Globes 2019 on TV. The ceremony will air on NBC at 8 p.m. EST (5 p.m. PST). You can catch red carpet coverage starting at 6 p.m. EST (3 p.m. PST) on E! and on NBC at 7 p.m. EST (4 p.m. PST).

As far as the question of how to stream the Golden Globes 2019 goes, you can catch the ceremony on the NBC website, NBC app or NBC Facebook page (fittingly, where the Golden Globe 2019 nominations were officially announced). If you have a cable or satellite subscription, you can also stream the ceremony on NBC Live. Other services where you can stream the Golden Globes 2019 include: DirectTV Now, Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV. And you can stream the Golden Globes 2019 red carpet on every single service we just listed.

If you’re interested in cutting in and out of the ceremony—just tuning into the awards you care about—NBC has made your life a whole lot easier. The network released a list detailing the order of awards. And while you don’t have an exact schedule to turn to, you can use the list, the knowledge that the ceremony starts at 8 p.m. EST and the understanding that the Golden Globes usually wrap up around 11 p.m. EST to do some basic math and figure out when your awards of choice might air.

The order of awards is as follows:

Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie (Amy Adams, Sharp Objects; Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora; Connie Britton, Dirty John; Laura Dern, The Tale; Regina King, Seven Seconds) Best Supporting Actor in Any Motion Picture (Mahershala Ali, Green Book; Timothee Chalamet, Beautiful Boy; Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman; Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?; Sam Rockwell, Vice) Best Actress in a TV Series – Musical/Comedy(Kristen Bell, The Good Place; Candice Bergen, Murphy Brown; Alison Brie, Glow; Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel; Debra Messing, Will & Grace) Best Actress in a TV Series – Drama (Caitriona Balfe, Outlander; Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale; Sandra Oh, Killing Eve; Julia Roberts, Homecoming; Keri Russell, The Americans) Best Actor in a TV Series – Drama (Jason Bateman, Ozark; Stephan Jame, Homecoming; Richard Madden, Bodyguard; Billy Porter, Pose; Matthew Rhys, The Americans) Best TV Series – Drama (The Americans; Bodyguard; Homecoming; Killing Eve; Pose) Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited Series or TV Film (Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method; Kieran Culkin, Succession; Edgar Ramirez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story; Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal; Henry Winkler, Barry) Best Original Score (Marco Beltrami, A Quiet Place; Alexandre Desplat, Isle of Dogs; Ludwig Göransson, Black Panther; Justin Hurwitz, First Man; Marc Shaiman, Mary Poppins Returns) Best Original Song (“All the Stars,” Black Panther; “Girl in the Movies,” Dumplin’; “Requiem For a Private War,” A Private War; “Revelation,” Boy Erased; “Shallow,” A Star Is Born) Best Actor – Comedy/Musical (Christian Bale, Vice; Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns; Viggo Mortensen, Green Book; Robert Redford, The Old Man & the Gun; John C. Reilly, Stan & Ollie) Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited Series or TV Film (Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel; Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects; Penelope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story; Thandie Newton, Westworld; Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale) Best Animated Film (Incredibles 2; Isle of Dogs; Mirai; Ralph Breaks the Internet; Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) Best Supporting Actress in Any Motion Picture (Amy Adams, Vice; Claire Foy, First Man; Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk; Emma Stone, The Favourite; Rachel Weisz, The Favourite) Best Screenplay (Alfonso Cuaron, Roma; Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara, The Favourite; Barry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk; Adam McKay, Vice; Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga and Brian Currie, Green Book) Best Foreign Film (Capernaum; Girl; Never Look Away; Roma; Shoplifters) Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie (Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso; Daniel Bruhl, The Alienist; Darren Criss , The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story; Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose; Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal) Best TV Series – Comedy(Barry; The Good Place; Kidding; The Kominsky Method; The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) Best Actor in a TV Series – Musical/Comedy(Sacha Baron Cohen, Who Is America?; Jim Carrey, Kidding; Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method; Donald Glover, Atlanta; Bill Hader, Barry) Best Film Director (Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born; Alfonso Cuaron, Roma; Peter Farrelly, Green Book; Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman; Adam McKay, Vice) Best Miniseries or TV Movie(The Alienist; The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story; Escape at Dannemora; Sharp Objects; A Very English Scandal) Best Actress in a Film – Comedy/Musical (Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns; Olivia Colman, The Favourite; Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade; Charlize Theron, Tully; Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians) Best Film – Comedy/Musical (Crazy Rich Asians; The Favourite; Green Book; Mary Poppins Returns; Vice) Best Actor – Drama (Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born; Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate; Lucas Hedges, Boy Erased; Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody; John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman) Best Actress – Drama (Glenn Close, The Wife; Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born; Nicole Kidman, Destroyer; Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?; Rosamund Pike, A Private War) Best Film – Drama (Black Panther; BlacKkKlansman; Bohemian Rhapsody; If Beale Street Could Talk; A Star Is Born)

Happy streaming—or viewing. We don’t discriminate.