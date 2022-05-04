Stray Kids Tickets Aren’t Sold Out Yet—Here’s How to Get Them & For $15 Off

If you’re a Stay, but don’t have Stray Kids tickets yet to the 2nd World Tour Maniac, now is the time to get them while prices are still cheap—and for $15 off.

Stray Kids—which consists of members Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin and I.N—announced the North American leg of their second headlining tour, 2nd World Tour Maniac, in April 2022. The nine-date leg is set to start at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on June 28, 2022, and end at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington, on July 14, 2022. The tour—which follows Unveil Tour “I am…” in 2019—supports Stray Kids’ sixth EP, Oddinary, which was released in March 2022 and hit number one on the Billboard 200 chart. The EP features seven tracks, including single “Maniac” and unit songs “Waiting for Us” with Bang Chan, Lee Know, Seungmin and I.N; and “Muddy Water” with Changbin, Hyunjin, Han and Felix.

In an interview with Billboard in 2022, Stray Kids opened up about what it was like to have Oddinary reach number one on the Billboard 200 chart. “Woah, so exciting!” Bang Chan said at the time., “We heard the news a few moments ago and are like, ‘Is this real? Is this actually happening?’ We were really surprised too.” In the same interview, Felix also hinted at the “concept” of the tour. “The concept that we’re going to showcase is ‘Out of the Ordinary,'” he said. Bang Chan also explained what the title of the album means. “Like our album says, being odd is ordinary. If you have anything you think is odd about yourself, we don’t think there’s any reason to hide it or be anxious or nervous about it. It’s still a part of you. you being an individual, human being on Earth is special […] Stay Oddinary!” he said.

So where can fans buy Stray Kids tickets? Read on for where to get Stray Kids tickets for the 2nd World Tour Maniac while prices are still cheap—and for $15 off.

How to buy Stray Kids tickets

Stray Kids tickets to the 2nd World Tour Maniac went on sale in April 2022 and sold out within minutes. While most Stray Kids tickets are sold out Ticketmaster, they’re still on sale on trusted resale sites like Stub Hub and Vivid Seats, which offers $15 off of orders of $125 or more with the code SC15—a 12 percent savings. Read on for how to buy Stray Kids tickets before the 2nd World Tour Maniac comes to your city.

Visit Stubhub.com and search for “Stray Kids“ Sort by Date, Distance and Price Select the Event Date of your choice To filter your options, check off fields for Sort By Lowest Price, Best Value and Best Seats in the sidebar Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy Stray Kids’ 2nd World Tour Maniac!

Visit Vividseats.com and search for “Stray Kids“ Filter by City to find performance dates in your area Select Find Tickets To sort by price, click either “Sort by Price” in the top bar or toggle the price scale to the range you want to buy from. For $15 off of $125 or more, use the code SC15 at checkout Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy Stray Kids’ 2nd World Tour Maniac!

What are Stray Kids’ 2nd World Tour Maniac dates?

April 29 – Seoul, South Korea @ Jamsil Indoor Stadium

April 30 – Seoul, South Korea @ Jamsil Indoor Stadium

May 1 – Seoul, South Korea @ Jamsil Indoor Stadium

June 11 – Kobe, Japan @ World Memorial Hall

June 12 – Kobe, Japan @ World Memorial Hall

June 18 – Tokyo, Japan @ Yoyogi National Stadium 1st Gymnasium

June 19 – Tokyo, Japan @ Yoyogi National Stadium 1st Gymnasium

June 28 – Newark, New Jersey @ Prudential Center

June 29 – Newark, New Jersey @ Prudential Center

July 1 – Chicago, Illinois @ United Center

July 3 – Atlanta, Georgia @ State Farm Arena

July 6 – Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena

July 9 – Los Angeles, California @ Kia Forum

July 10 – Los Angeles, California @ Kia Forum

July 12 – Oakland, California @ Oakland Arena

July 14 – Seattle, Washington @ Climate Pledge Arena

July 26 – Tokyo, Japan @ Yoyogi National Stadium 1st Gymnasium

July 27 – Tokyo, Japan @ Yoyogi National Stadium 1st Gymnasium

What is Stray Kids’ 2nd World Tour Maniac set list?

Stray Kids’ 2nd World Tour Maniac set list for the North American leg of their tour won’t be known until their first concert at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on June 28, 2022. However, it’s expected that most of the set list will include songs from the K-pop boy group’s sixth EP, Oddinary, which was released in March 2022 and features seven songs, including the single, “Maniac,” which Stray Kids’ tour is named after. See below for Oddinary‘s full track list.

“Venom” “Maniac” “Charmer” “Freeze” (땡) “Lonely St.” “Waiting for Us” (피어난다; Bang Chan, Lee Know, Seungmin, I.N) “Muddy Water” (Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix)

While Stray Kids’ 2nd World Tour Maniac set list for their North American leg hasn’t been confirmed, it’s also assumed that the set list will be similar to Stray Kids’ South Korea concerts in April 2022. See below for Stray Kids’ 2nd World Tour Maniac set list for their April 29, 2022, concert in Seoul, South Korea.

MANIAC Venom Red Lights (OT8 version) Easy All In (Korean version) District 9 Back Door CHARMER B Me Lonely St. Side Effects Thunderous (Live band version) Domino God’s Menu CHEESE YA YA YA Rock Again & Again (Unit performance) Waiting for Us Muddy Water Silent Cry Hellevator Double Knot TOP (Korean version) Victory Song Astronaut MIROH Star Lost Haven

Who are the Stray Kids members?

Stray Kids—abbreviated as SKZ—were formed by JYP Entertainment on the 2017 reality show of the same name, Stray Kids. The group was originally composed of nine members: Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, I.N. and Woojin. However, Woojin left the group in October 2019 due to “personal circumstances.” “Woojin, who has been with Stray Kids as a member until this time, has left the group due to personal circumstances and terminated his exclusive contract. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused many fans,” JYP said in a statement at the time. See below for a list of the eight current Stray Kids members and their positions, according to KProfiles.

Bang Chan – Leader, Producer, Vocalist, Dancer, Rapper

Lee Know – Dancer, Vocalist, Rapper

Changbin – Rapper, Vocalist, Producer

Hyunjin – Dancer, Rapper, Vocalist, Visual

Han – Rapper, Vocalist, Producer

Felix – Dancer, Rapper, Vocalist

Seungmin – Vocalist

I.N – Vocalist, Maknae

