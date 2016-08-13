How 5 STYLECASTER Editors Use Strawberries in the Kitchen

In addition to being pretty and tasting practically like candy, strawberries are super healthy, as a source of concentrated antioxidants, fiber, folate, manganese, copper, potassium, and omega-3 fatty acids. It’s no wonder that people play favorites with strawberries over all the other fruit that’s in season during summer.
In celebration of the fact that there’s still a month of hot weather and its attendant healthy foods and produce left, I asked our staffers about how they prepare and eat strawberries. From smoothies to boozy mixtures and desserts made for lazy days, I can promise you’ll want to try (and Instagram) all five of these editor-approved recipes.
Strawberries and Cream
"This is one of the easiest and most elegant desserts you can make! It has long been a British tradition with strawberries alone—get the version in the photo right here—but I add blueberries and serve après dinner for a lighter end to a deluxe meal. My secret to the perfect mix is as follows.
Organic strawberries
Organic blueberries
Half & Half
Brown Sugar
Serve mixed berries in fine china—pro tip: check out your local thrift store for small, colorful bowls in all shapes and sizes. Pour cream in saucer and let guests add cream and sugar, as desired. Voila!" –Jess Teves, Editor in Chief
Photo:
STYLECASTER/Brooklyn Supper
Strawberry Banana Smoothie
"I'm pretty keen on this incredibly simple and easy smoothie, which takes about five seconds to make and keeps me satisfied for hours, especially if you use full-fat coconut milk and yogurt. Simply blend and serve the below ingredients, and go on with your day." –Bibi Deitz, News Editor
Two handfuls of frozen strawberries (about 12)
Half a banana
Half cup coconut milk
Half cup orange juice
Half cup yogurt
Two tablespoons ground flax seeds
Photo:
STYLECASTER/Garnish and Glaze
Strawberry Lemonade
"I recently moved to NorCal, where I have unfettered access to fresh produce at the local farmer’s market, and right now strawberries, lemons and basil are all abundant.
This strawberry basil lemonade by Ciao Florentina is the most refreshing way to combine all of those seasonal ingredients into a well-balanced, not-too-sweet beverage. You can even spike it with vodka, which I totally plan on doing the next time we entertain new friends on our balcony." –Cristina Velocci, Managing Editor
Photo:
STYLECASTER/Ciao Florentina
Spinach Strawberry Protein Smoothie
"I'm a creature of habit when it comes to meals, but after eating the same salad for months—kale, feta, avocado, red onion, sweet potato, peas, lemon juice, thanks for asking—I've switched to lunchtime smoothies.
After trialing dozens of different ingredients, I've discovered that a blend of the below ingredients are the balance between a low-calorie yet flavorful meal. Try it—or the similar version in the photo—and I bet you'll dig it, too." –Jasmine Garnsworthy, Editor
1 ½ cups water
1 frozen banana
1 cup kale
1 cup spinach
1 cup puréed dates
1 tsp vanilla
1 tbsp pea protein
1 ½ cups strawberries
Photo:
STYLECASTER/Tasty Yummies
Strawberry Mojitos
"I don’t love strawberries—raspberries FTW—but I do like alcohol, and I’ll admit that strawberry mojitos are both delicious and very photogenic, so bringing them to parties will make you very popular in the summer.
I don't have an exact recipe—you can find the one in the photo here—but I pretty much just slice up a cup or two, muddle them with a handful of mint leaves, add a squeeze of simple syrup and fresh lime juice to taste, a splash of rum, and pour over ice. Then top with seltzer, club soda, or champagne if you’re feeling fancy." –Hilary George-Parkin, Fashion Editor
Photo:
STYLECASTER/Joyful Healthy Eats