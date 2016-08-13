How 5 STYLECASTER Editors Use Strawberries in the Kitchen

In addition to being pretty and tasting practically like candy, strawberries are super healthy, as a source of concentrated antioxidants, fiber, folate, manganese, copper, potassium, and omega-3 fatty acids. It’s no wonder that people play favorites with strawberries over all the other fruit that’s in season during summer.

In celebration of the fact that there’s still a month of hot weather and its attendant healthy foods and produce left, I asked our staffers about how they prepare and eat strawberries. From smoothies to boozy mixtures and desserts made for lazy days, I can promise you’ll want to try (and Instagram) all five of these editor-approved recipes.