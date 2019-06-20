It’s Officially Straw Hat Season (!!!)

Scroll To See More Images

Though myriad hats have promised to pervade the zeitgeist this year, none have managed to threaten the majestic straw hat‘s reign. Because straw hats aren’t simply accessories. They are moments. They are moods. They transcend the realm of style—at times, feeling more emotional than anything else.

I say this, because wearing a straw hat is a real commitment. Whereas bucket hats, berets and baseball caps are structurally understated, straw hats demand attention. They’re often wide-brimmed and physically expansive. Their immense surface area catches the wind in a way few other accessories do. And sometimes, they’re so damn large that they limit your peripheral vision. So not only are you bumping into people every time you’re in a crowd—you’re also clinging to your hat for dear life every time you’re walking around outside (or even sitting, if it’s windy), and struggling to just see what’s around you.

Straw hats are, by every practical measure, inadvisable, yet they’re so damn stunning we can’t bear to part with them. Even when we’re going somewhere crowded. Even when it’s breezy out. Even when we just want to see things. Our collective infatuation with straw hats is nothing short of irrational, romantic, idealistic. We see in straw hats the sartorial stars we want to be—the sartorial stars we know we are on our best days.

We are that woman breathing in an idyllic seascape while clad in a glamorous caftan and a truly glorious wide-brimmed straw hat. Just as we’re the woman indulging in a veritably stunning picnic spread, adorned in a fluffy gingham sundress and a straw visor. And the woman exploring new frontiers in a vacation ensemble no one could possibly fit into a single suitcase. Straw hats are undeniably extra, but they offer us access to our wildest fashion fantasies. And really, don’t the straw hat‘s setbacks seem like minor inconveniences when compared to that?

1. Sunny Stone Straw Hat, $128 at Free People

A cowgirl silhouette, dripping with bohemian flair.

2. Embroidered Straw Hat, $35 at Topshop

Leave it to Topshop to render fedoras cool again.

3. Cabana Straw Boater, $68 at Free People

A classic straw hat, fit for the fan of color.

4. Monochrome Oversized Stripe Straw Hat, $50 at Topshop

Fodder for your next Instagram (and your next dream ensemble).

5. Baha Straw Visor, $34 at Free People

A chicer take on the endlessly kitschy visor trend.

6. Daisy Embroidered Straw Bucket Hat, $68 at Free People

Because dresses aren’t the only way to do florals.

7. Delano Straw Visor, $200 at Free People

A straw visor that takes full advantage of 2019’s ruffle trend.

8. Vix Swimwear Woven Baseball Cap, $60 at Revolve

Baseball caps have officially gotten the straw treatment—because of course they have.

9. Sadie Trimmed Rancher, $88 at Anthropologie

A rancher so stylish it transcends temporary trends.

10. Toucan Straw Hat, $38 at Topshop

Yet another way into 2019’s tropical obsession.

11. Straw Visor, $29 at Urban Outfitters

A classic straw visor, sure to keep the sun out of your eyes all summer long.

12. Summer of Love Straw Hat, $68 at Free People

For the shopper who doesn’t find straw hats statement-making enough as is.

13. To Shell with That Straw Fedora, $12 at Nasty Gal

A straw hat that drips with trendy chic appeal.

14. Coconut Straw Hat, $168 at Free People

The frayed edge leaves this straw hat feeling surprisingly soft and romantic.

15. Joanna Embroidered Straw Fedora Hat, $78 at Lulus

Enough color to keep things interesting.

16. Martinique Straw Hat, $298 at Free People

Periwinkle is an oft-underrated summer shade, and this straw hat just wants to rectify that.

17. Brixton Bondi Visor, $38 at Urban Outfitters

A statement accessory sure to do you a solid in the summer sun department.

18. Large Straw Boater Hat, $39 at Urban Outfitters

An absolutely classic silhouette.

19. Embry Rancher, $148 at Anthropologie

Because our love of all things Western didn’t just disappear when 2018 did.

20. Embroidered Straw Hat, $38 at Topshop

Your friendly neighborhood reminder that a little embroidery can go a long, long way.

21. Sensi Studio Classic Beret, $81 at Revolve

It’s safe to say we’ve hit peak straw hat trendiness when berets are getting the woven treatment, too.

22. Pattern Oversized Straw Hat, $50 at Topshop

So stunning you’ll be tempted to display it when it isn’t on your head.

23. Sensi Studio Long Brim Visera Visor, $150 at Revolve

A visor that manages to feel veritably elegant.

24. Sand Bar Stripe Straw Hat, $48 at Free People

Subtle strips keep this classic hat silhouette feeling decidedly fresh.

25. So Hot Straw Hat, $148 at Free People

A touch of kitsch—because in 2019, no outfit is complete unless it feels a little campy.

26. Shade Stunner Straw Visor, $26 at Lulus

A no-fail addition to any accessories arsenal.

27. Embroidered Straw Hat, $35 at Topshop

Another trendy Topshop take on the once-regrettable fedora.

28. Brixton Bondi Visor, $56 at Revolve

Not sure what you’d style this one with, but hey—it’s a look.

29. Beaded Straw Boater Hat, $258 at Anthropologie

Because jewelry is far from the only way to do beads this season.

30. Brixton Blakely Fedora, $68 at Urban Outfitters

A classic accessory, made new again.

31. Eugenia Kim Mirabel Hat, $495 at Revolve

The easiest way to leave a straw hat feeling even more extra? Throw a statement bow on it.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.