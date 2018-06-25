11 Straw Bags You Can (and Should) Carry Everywhere this Summer

I’ve been on the crossbody bag train for the past several years, and I’ll be honest—it’s hard to jump off. Crossbody bags are easy to throw on and even easier to style; they’re the no-fuss accessory every closet needs. But overdo it, and your wardrobe can start to feel tired. And I’ll be the first to admit I definitely started overdoing it.

In the spirit of sartorial creativity, I cast aside my go-to crossbody and set out to find a new summer bag. I wanted something a little more fun—a statement-maker I couldn’t imagine going without, rather than an afterthought I’d throw on for the sake of practicality. Enter: the straw bag.

When I first came across the straw bag trend, I was admittedly pretty skeptical. I’m the kind of gal who likes to keep 10 hours worth of necessities—and snacks—in her bag at all times, and I wasn’t sure a straw bag would be up to the task. But I forced myself to give straw bags a try, and I’m so glad I did. Not only did they prove practical, but they somehow managed to look fun and elegant all at once.

While I don’t think I’ll swear off my beloved crossbody forever, I’m happy to announce that I’m currently having a serious summer fling with straw bags. And considering how much success I’ve had with mine, I’d encourage you to give them a shot, too. Below, 11 of my favorite straw bags—and where to buy them.