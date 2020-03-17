These New Colorful Straw Bags from J.Crew Might Be the Only Summer Accessories You Need

Scroll To See More Images

Many of us might be stuck indoors right now, but it won’t be forever. Someday soon, the world will resume normality, and we’ll all go back to living our best lives—preferably somewhere on a sunny beach or by a pool. When that day comes, you’ll want to have one of the J.Crew x Cesta Collective straw bags by your side. Seriously, this bag collection might just contain the one (one!!) spring and summer accessory you need. I’ve always been a sucker for a cute and beach-y bag, and these handwoven beauties have officially earned a place on my wishlist. They’re basically spring fever in bag form, y’all.

Every bag from the J.Crew x Cesta Collective collection is handwoven by female artisans in Rwanda, finished off in America with sustainable materials and then plopped directly into your hands. Cesta Collective supports over 1,400 women in Rwanda by paying them over five times the average national salary. This—and the fact that they’re just ridiculously cute bags—make the $395 to $450 price tags worth it. Sure, these bags are a bit of a splurge item, but they’re thoughtfully and sustainably made and sure to be a staple in your wardrobe for years to come. This is the type of bag I’d totally snag from my mom’s closet when she wasn’t looking.

All four drool-worthy styles of the J.Crew x Cesta Collective straw bags are available now. By the time you’ve gotten your new bag, picked out a swimsuit and packed your sunscreen, social distancing will (hopefully) be a thing of the past. I, for one, have been aching for a vacation even more than usual, and these colorful bags are the perfect thing to keep me from going absolutely stir-crazy until I can actually get out onto the beach, baby. Shop these cute beach-ready bags below, and imagine the sun shining and waves crashing right next to you.

Cesta Collective® X J.Crew Lunch Pail Bag

