Fashion’s Latest Love Affair With Over-The-Top Strap Detail Couldn’t be Sexier

As you’re aware, the strappy, ultra-revealing “naked shoe” is taking over the footwear scene for summer, and now it appears that this viral trend has spread to apparel, too. The super-strappy tops trend (often accented with cut-out details and statement self-tie fastenings) is the sexy yet understated “going out” top of choice for trendsetters this season. While basic tanks and tees with cropped hemlines have remained summer-time staples year after year, this nuanced take on the tradition infuses these basics with other fashion trends of the moment, like lace-up detail and decorative straps. Aside from shoes, we’ve also seen this particular design motif growing in momentum within the swimwear sector since the spring, garnering a major spike in popularity ever since EmRata launched her perpetually sold-out Las Olas bikini, complete with ultra-long straps that wrap around the entire midsection. Sure, this look may not be ideal when it comes to avoiding awkward tan lines, but it sure looks stunning (IRL and on the ‘gram).

And, the figure-flattering and understated-sexy appeal that this swimwear look delivers is matched when applied to tops. The over-the-top strap look almost feels like a more wearable spin-off to the corset-inspired trend that’s still going strong. This nod to corsets (and lingerie as a whole, I suppose) must account for this style’s undeniably alluring quality –yet it somehow doesn’t look tawdry or feel over-exposed, either. There are plenty of iterations of the trend to choose from — from minimalist cut-out bodysuits, wraparound blouses adorned with self-tie designs and strap-happy cropped tops with lace-up closures. Based on the styling tendencies I’ve spotted on influencers, editors, and well, people watching in LA, the best way to rock this look is with your favorite pair of vintage denim. It’s the ultimate cool-girl outfit equation, and I’m about to hop on the band wagon with these lust-worthy options highlighted below. You’re welcome to join me.

1. Forever 21 Strappy Crop Top

A classic ribbed tank with upgraded courtesy of sexy, wraparound ties.

2. Boohoo Woven Tie Back Top

A flirty print gives this sexy trend a more feminine appeal.

3. Reformation Leah Top

A ladylike approach.

4. UO Cardi Linen Strappy Tie-Back Cropped Top

The perfect top your casual-cool denim get-up is missing.

5. Thistle & Spire Essex Strappy Open-Back Bodysuit

Lace, cutout, and decorative straps make this a standout piece you’ll reach for again and again.

6. Let’s Meet Half Way Strappy Bodysuit

A modified crop top for the bold and adventurous.

7. Wraparound Ruffle Trim Crop Top

Who knew romantic ruffles and wraparound tie detailing went together so well?

8. UO Mara Strappy Tie-Back Cami

Reverse lace up is officially a look.

9. UO Strappy-Back Puff Sleeve Blouse

This is my favorite blouse that I’ve seen this summer (so far).

10. Pretty Little Thing Rib Strappy Back Bodysuit

This sleek bodysuit reminds me of the on-trend naked sandals everyone’s sporting at the moment — in apparel form.

11. Superdown Sienna Strappy Back Top

The most complimentary top for your pair of vintage Levi’s.

12. UO Jocelyn Satin Strappy Top

Caged cut-outs are unexpectedly sexy.

13. Reformation Whitney Top

I have been lusting over this top for months. Hurry, it’s selling out fast.

