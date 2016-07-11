StyleCaster
17 Modern Takes on the Tube Top

Photo: Getty Images

Tube tops: the mere phrase is enough to inspire flashblacks to the sequin-encrusted going-out tops and tragically unflattering lace-trimmed blousons of decades past.

However, strapless tops have evolved a lot in the intervening years, and this summer, we’d venture that you might even want to add one to your repertoire. (I mean, we’ve all collectively decided to give off-the-shoulder tops another go—why not do the same for no shoulder?)

For a sporty, ’90s-inspired look, you could layer a bandeau under an open oversized button-down, or for something a little more polished, a tie-front style looks perfect paired with wide-leg denim and skinny trousers alike. Cropped versions are ideal for high-waist bottoms—or you could go the Taylor Swift-at-the-Grammys route and wear one as formal wear with just a choker and a smile.

If you’re ready to at least entertain the notion, we’ve rounded up 17 outfit ideas in the gallery ahead that give the tube top a 2016 spin.

1 of 17

Photo: The Fashion Fraction

Photo: Getty Images

Photo: Ashlee Janelle

Photo: OJ and Cigs

Photo: Modern Legacy

Photo: Getty Images

Photo: Blake Von D.

Photo: Lella Victoria

Photo: Little Miss Violet

Photo: ImaxTree

Photo: Couture Kulten

Photo: Getty Images

Photo: The August Diaries

Photo: Jadore Fashion

Photo: Ms. Treinta

Photo: Ashlee Janelle

Photo: Xena Zeena

