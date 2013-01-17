The Strangest Gifts Queen Elizabeth Received For Her Diamond Jubilee: Swords, Mangoes, More

Some might say that life is not all just glitz and glamour, but that doesn’t seem to be the case for Queen Elizabeth. It’s been a year of serious receiving on her part, thanks to it being her Diamond Jubilee, which marked her 75th year on the throne. While a few gifts may be fabulous, others are just downright strange.

While the Obama family stayed classic and opted to give her a Tiffany & Co. silver compact from the 1950s, dignitaries from around the world got a little bit more creative. One even renamed a piece of land in the British Antarctic after her, and another got her a baby llama. These are not your average presents, but then again Queen Elizabeth is not your average person. Here’s a list of some of the other odd grand gestures given to the Queen:

A crown shaped dog bed

60 pieces of onyx and ancient Yemeni silver jewelry

Knitted tea cosy of the Queen with her beloved Corgis

Boxed set of gold, silver and bronze Olympic medals

Sword and caviar

“I Play The Songs” CD by Dick Clark

A box of mangoes

