The ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Trailer Is About To Flay Your Mind

It was just two months ago that we were treated to that epic (and chaotic) Fourth of July that took place in Hawkins, Indiana. Season 3 of Stranger Things showed us just how far the Mind Flayer was willing to go to get rid of Eleven, and take many favorites down with it (RIP so many beautiful characters. *Sobs*). Many of the Stranger Things cast just shared a new Season 4 teaser trailer on Instagram, confirming that the show will return—and that it won’t be what we’re used to!

At the end of Season 3, Wynona Rider (aka Joyce) has had enough. *Spoiler* she decides to move away from that seemingly cursed town of Hawkins, taking both Will and the recently orphaned Eleven with her. But just because you take the girl and boy out of Hawkins and away from direct contact with the Mind Flayer, doesn’t mean you can take the…Mind Flayer out of the boy and girl…? Well, that saying doesn’t quite translate. But you know what we mean!

Netflix announced the renewal of Stranger Things with a press release and tweet. The streaming platform also announced that they’ve signed the show’s creators—The Duffer Brothers (Matt & Ross Duffer)—to a multi-year overall deal for both film and TV series.

“The Duffer Brothers have captivated viewers around the world with Stranger Things and we’re thrilled to expand our relationship with them to bring their vivid imaginations to other film and series projects our members will love,” Ted Sarandos, chief content officer of Netflix, said. “We can’t wait to see what The Duffer Brothers have in store when they step outside the world of The Upside Down.”

Fan favorites, like breakout star Millie Bobby Brown and Season 3 newcomer Maya Hawke, shared the teaser on their Instagram pages.

We’re really looking forward to seeing more witty/goofy/hilarious bits between Robin and Steve (Joe Keery).

Keery started the show as a handsome “villain” of sorts, but now he’s become a lovingly clueless character who just manages to scrape by. But he’s a champion for our favorite middle-school crew who can always turn to Steve for advice, help and a free movie screening from time to time.

One of the most interesting storylines will be what the heck happened to Hopper (David Harbour)!? There are many, many theories regarding Hopper’s storyline. And while the show did a solid job of convincing us that one of our favorite heroes is dead, most fans believe he won’t be gone for long. Joyce closed her eyes when she twisted those two keys, so there’s a chance Hopper escaped. That, or he’s now stuck in the Upside Down. The latter solution seems far less desirable. A theory we’d love to see play out? Hopper is alive but he knows the only way to keep Eleven safe is for her and everyone else to think he’s dead. Then he can go after those Russians without getting El into any more trouble. Although, we think it’s safe to assume El and her fellow gang of friends will find their own ways of ending in trouble. They’re a curious bunch!

One request we have? Please. PLEASE. Bring. Him. Back. Flashbacks will suffice.