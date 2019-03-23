Every Clue You Might’ve Missed from the ‘Stranger Things’ Season 3 Trailer

Scroll To See More Images

What will be the next monster to Haunt Hawkins? Will Eleven and Mike take the next step in their relationship? And will there ever be justice for Barb? These questions may or may not be answered by these Stranger Things season 3 trailer theories and clues. The trailer for the third season of Netflix’s sci-fi series was released this week, and fans have already been hard at work decoding what different and images mean. But before we dive into the next season of Stranger Things, which premieres on Netflix on July 4, 2019 (what better way to celebrate America’s independence than binging Stranger Things?), let’s recap what went down in season 2.

Season 2 saw the return of Will after a season trapped in the Upside Down. But Will wasn’t free from the supernatural haunts yet. Mid-way through season 2, it was revealed that will was possessed by a creature called the Mind Flayer to spy on Hawkins and potentially bring the Upside Down right-side up. Other important details from season 2 include Eleven’s “sister”, Eight, another former child who was experimented on at Hawkins Lab, as well as the presence of demodogs, four-legged monsters who share a “hive-mind attachment“, as The Hollywood Reporter describes it, with the Mind Flayer. It doesn’t look like the demodogs will return (or at least we hope not for our heroes), but rest assured, there will be plenty of monsters and mysteries in store for the residents of Hawkins in season 3.

The Russians Will Come for Eleven

This theory comes from a clue in the first season 3 teaser, released in July 2018, which featured Hawkins’s new Starcourt Mall, which featured a bookstore stocked with Tom Clancy’s The Hunt for Red October, a novel about a Soviet navy commander. Given that the book came out in October 1984, a year before season 3 takes place in 1985 (more on that later), the book couldn’t have been a coincidence and must have been put there on purpose, with fans theorizing that a Russian invasion. It makes sense, not only because of the relationship between the United States and the Soviet Union in the ’80s, but also because of a scene from season 1, where Dr. Brenner was using Eleven’s powers to spy on a Russian agent. Could the agent be back to hunt down Eleven with some of his friends? A scene from the just-released trailer shows a man walking through a maze room with a silencer. The trailer also showed the kids setting up a satellite-like antenna. Could that also be associated with the Russian storyline?

Mind Flayer Will Try to Spread a Disease Through Rats

This week, Stranger Things also released a teaser video of dozens of rats running through an abandoned warehouse, with the caption: “it’s almost feeding time 🙃” Rats have also been posted on Netflix’s Instagram story. But what do they mean? Well, according to Reddit, there’s a theory that the rats will be used by Mind Flayer to spread a disease through Hawkins. Rats are known for spreading disease (the bubonic plague or the Black Death was the cause of them), so it’s possible that Mind Flayer might be trying to spread some sort of Black Death through Hawkins—either that or the rats are a metaphor for something else (more on that later).

Billy Will Be Infected by a Rat

The season 3 trailer saw Billy in the shower, infected by some sort of bite on his forearm. Coincidentally, episode 7 of the upcoming season is named “The Bite.” If the Mind-Flayer-rats theory is true, could Billy have been bit by a rat and infected with whatever disease Mind Flayer is trying to spread through Hawkins? We’re not sure, but there’s a strong clue toward some sort of infection in season 3, and what better way to spread those infections than through rats?

The Infection Will Spread with People

What if, instead of rats spreading the infection, it’s people? Perhaps the rats that Stranger Things has teased is a metaphor and the disease is spread by the people of Hawkins. The season 3 trailer also shows two not-yet-introduced characters in a zombie-like daze. Maybe this is what happens when a person is infected. The characters are at a fair, and of course, what could be a better place to spread an infection than at a fair where pretty much the entire town is? Who knows if rats really are a metaphor for people (maybe it’s both?), but the theory is out there and Stranger Things is hinting toward some sort of infection.

Season 3 Will Take Place in 1985

There’s definitive evidence that season 3 will take place in 1985, around six months after the end of season 2. The evidence comes at the start of the trailer when Dustin sits in his bedroom, listening to music in a hat and shirt from a summer camp named Camp Nowhere. On Dustin’s hat is the year ’85. The song playing in the background is Mötley Crüe’s “Home Sweet Home”, which was also released in 1985.

Mayor Kline Will Be a Trump-Like Character

The season 3 trailer introduced a new character named Mayor Kline, who doesn’t seem to have the best reputation in Hawkins. A scene from the trailer shows protesters with signs like “Mayor Swine” and “Support Downtown!!” But the most interesting clue comes from Mayor Kline’s logo, a blue logo with white text and red dots around the border. Look familiar? Donald Trump and Mike Pence had a near-exact sign when they ran for presidential office in 2016.

Erica Will Learn of Hawkins’s Mysteries

Erica, Lucas’s younger sister, has been kept in the dark for most of Stranger Things, but it looks like season 3 is when she finally learns of the mysteries that her older brother has been dealing with. The season 3 trailer shows Erica in a couple scenes: One is of her crawling through an air vent and another is of her looking out a window with Dustin and Steve at some sort of supernatural phenomenon. Perhaps this is a clue that Erica will have a bigger role than in past seasons.

Hopper Passes on His Late Daughter’s Hair Tie to Eleven

We learn in the first season that Hopper’s daughter, Sara, died of cancer, which is why he was so gung-ho about the case to find Will. It also was likely his motivation to take in Eleven in season 2, despite their differences. There’s a clue in the season 3 trailer that hints at Hopper and Eleven’s father-daughter relationship. It’s in a scene with Max and Eleven in a bedroom, where Eleven is seen wearing a hair tie previously worn by Hopper’s late daughter. The blue hair tie is seen on Eleven’s wrist.

Blue and Yellow Plays an Important Part

There have been a lot of clues hinting at the importance of blue and yellow. The first was from the Stranger Things teaser in January which featured the text, “When blue and yellow meet in the west.” Of course, after that, eagle-eyed fans pointed out every time Stranger Things season three has featured blue and yellow. The season three poster features Eleven and Mike standing next to each other. Eleven is wearing blue, while Mike is wearing yellow. There were also blue and yellow hands on a clock in the July 2018 teaser. The just-released trailer also featured Eleven in a yellow shirt standing next to a blue ocean. (That might be a stretch—but, hey, it’s there!) Long story short: Blue and yellow plays an important part in the upcoming season.