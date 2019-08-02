Steve & Robin’s Relationship Originally Looked Very Different In ‘Stranger Things’ Season 3— Wait, What?

We’re not totally shocked when we find out there were changes made to our favorite shows before the cameras rolled, but this shift is major. In Stranger Things Season 3 Robin and Steve’s relationship explanation is a lot. The pair were originally supposed to date but hold on, we have the tea on why that never happened. While some of the best moments come from the epic showdown in the ’80s inspired series, it’s the bonds between the characters that keeps fans coming back to Hawkins. Beware! Spoilers ahead!

Robin quickly rose to fan favorite on the Netflix series following her introduction at “Scoops Ahoy!” working alongside bully turned confidant figure Steve Harrington. Throughout the latest installment, Robin and Steve’s chemistry was apparent and fans were ready to ship the pair on the “Scoops Ahoy!” love boat, until one major reveal. In one of the season’s final episodes, Steve confesses his feelings to Robin on the bathroom floor of the Star Court Mall. His confession is so endearing, but Robin explains she isn’t into him or attracted to him romantically at all; Robin comes out to Steve in one of series’ more intimate, touching moments. But that’s not what was originally planned.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Maya Hawke (Robin) revealed in the original script the two were supposed to fall for one another. “Throughout filming, we started to feel like she and [Steve] shouldn’t get together, and that she’s gay. Even when I go back and watch earlier episodes, it just seems like the most obvious decision ever,” Hawke shared.

The actress had previously addressed the relationship during filming with creators the Duffer Brothers and with producer Shawn Levy. “It wasn’t really until we were shooting episode four and five, I think, that we made the final decision,” she shared in an article with Variety. “It was kind of a collaborative conversation, and I’m really, really happy with the way that it went.” We’re happy with the way it went, too!