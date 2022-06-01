Quiksilver’s Stranger Things Collab Will Turn Your Style Upside Down (In A Good Way)

Scroll To See More Images

TV shows have always been one of my favorite sources of fashion inspiration. I’ve brought out a matching plaid set à la Clueless and accompanied it with an “as if!” Instagram caption, justified shoe purchases with a “what would Carrie Bradshaw do?” mentality and signed my messages “xoxo” whilst wearing a bow headband. With the latest release of Stranger Things season four, I’m predicting an uptick in ‘80s-inspired fashion and the new Quiksilver x Stranger Things collab is making it easy to get the authentic look.

For those of us that weren’t around in the 1980s (guilty), let me give a brief history lesson. Quiksilver was the brand to be wearing, especially amongst the cool high school crowd. Quiksilver made every classic ‘80s piece you’ve probably gone digging around for at a vintage store from colorful fleece and geometric windbreakers to oversized denim jackets. The core of every look was rooted in laidback surf culture.

Now I won’t give away any Stranger Things season four spoilers—it only takes one look at this season’s promo poster to know that the kids are all grown up and headed to high school. It seems like just yesterday, Eleven was well, eleven. The show’s creators wanted the ‘80s high school experience to be depicted as authentically as possible and that meant pulling pieces from the expansive Quiksilver archive.

Quiksilver sifted through their old collections and pulled 50 pieces that they felt were representative of the most popular fashion trends in the ‘80s. These pieces can be seen in both original and replica form on the main cast and extras as they navigate the high school hallways in in the show—and you’ll be able to wear them too.

Quiksilver has released five new collections of Stranger Things-inspired apparel for every day and surf settings. Each collection references a different place within the Stranger Things universe—Surfer Boy Pizza, Lenora Hills Surf Club, Hellfire Surf Club and, 1986 and The Upside Down. Each piece plays off of Quiksilver’s original design elements and brings the vibrant pop-punk vibe of ‘80s surf culture to life.

If you haven’t binge-watched Stranger Things season four yet, or worse—haven’t seen the show at all, I promise you’re going to want to do it in a Lenora Hills half-zip. Keep reading for my favorite picks from the collections that will make you feel like you’re hanging loose with the cast.

Lenora Windbreaker Jacket

When I think of the ’80s, the first thing that comes to mind is a colorful windbreaker. This pastel version is the perfect thing to pack for a summer road trip.

Upside Down Camp Shirt

This short-sleeve patterned button-up will be your go-to beach shirt and layering piece.

The Nancy Denim Jacket

Here’s your chance to copy Eleven’s style by rocking the same denim jacket she wears in the show!

Surfer Boy Hoodie

Rep your favorite fictional pizza join with this laid-back surfer boy sweatshirt.

Lenora Hills Trucker Hat

Trucker hats have returned as the number one accessory for another summer and this surf hat is perfect for windy days at the beach.

The Mike Short Sleeve Shirt

I love the retro feel of this literal version of a surf shirt—pair it with a white ribbed tank and light wash denim shorts.