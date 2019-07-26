‘Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown & Sadie Sink Singing ‘Frozen’ Is Our Favorite Thing Today

Stranger Things Season 3 aired on July 4, and fans everywhere celebrated America’s birthday with the return of the fabulous Netflix series. Now we’re in even more luck—you can watch Millie Bobby Brown and Sadie Sink sing Frozen in a new video that the Eleven actress shared on Instagram. Brown takes on the role of Elsa while Sink does an actually quite impressive job of playing the charming Princess Anna. “Frozen The Musical – featuring @sadiesink_ as Anna and @milliebobbybrown as Elsa,” Brown wrote along with the video.

The behind-the-scenes footage is kind of hysterical because the two were clearly just goofing off while on set. In fact, someone keeps trying to interrupt the two BFFs saying, “They’re ready for you!” But Brown and Sink, true performers, can’t wrap things up till they’ve completed the little section of their sung-scene from Disney’s Frozen. We wonder what OG film voiceover actors Idina Menzel and Kristen Bell will think of the girls’ performance…we’re guessing they’d be impressive. A little background instrumental probably would’ve been useful. But Brown, who recently rapped with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, has great timing. And Sink has a surprising keen ear. She’s on pitch the whole time. As if we needed yet another reason to be obsessed with the Stranger Things kids, this is it:

Also, Brown and Sink’s relationship is simply adorable. Cutest BFFs!

Ketchup & Mustard forever.