‘Stranger Things’ Season 3 Halloween Costumes You’ll Definitely Want to Wear This Year

Maggie Griswold
by
Photo: Netflix.

So far, we’ve had three glorious seasons of Stranger Things on Netflix. Many a Halloween costume has emerged from the pop culture phenomenon, but the looks from season three are—in my humble opinion—the best ones yet. Stranger Things Halloween costumes are bound to be incredibly popular for 2019 (as they have been every year since the show aired), but the ensembles the beloved characters wear in season three have a little something extra: total ’80s flare.

The Stranger Things season three wardrobe crew truly went wild with the 1980s aesthetic, and I am fully here for it. Forget Eleven’s pink dress and Eggos. It’s time for Eleven in all her ’80s colorful glory. Plus, so many of the characters’ looks are incredibly easy to recreate. (You might even have some of the pieces in your closet already!) From Eleven and Max’s BFF outfits to the sailor vibes of The Scoop Troop—AKA Robin and Steve—there are myriad ways to dress like the Stranger Things characters this Halloween. Check out below for a little ~shopping guide~ on how to get your fave character’s look this year. Just stay clear of the mindflayer.

Eleven

Get majorly into the ’80s by sporting an Eleven-inspired Halloween look.

STYLECASTER | Stranger Things Season 3 Costumes
Stranger Things Eleven Short Sleeve… $27.99
STYLECASTER | Stranger Things Season 3 Costumes
Felted Wool Beret $12.99
FLAY ME

A post shared by Stranger Things (@strangerthingstv) on

Billy Hargrove

Look, I’m not saying he’s a good guy, but Billy is hot as f*ck, baby. If you’re looking to woo the love of your life this Halloween, a Billy costume is a good place to start.

STYLECASTER | Stranger Things Season 3 Costumes
Dad Trucker Jacket $98
STYLECASTER | Stranger Things Season 3 Costumes
Closed Pedal Pusher Jeans $250
Dustin Henderson

Dustin is the hero none of us deserve, and his camp outfit is what dreams are made of.

STYLECASTER | Stranger Things Season 3 Costumes
Levi's x Stranger Things Camp Shirt $35
STYLECASTER | Stranger Things Season 3 Costumes
Dockers Elaine Pleated Straight Leg Pant $69
Erica Sinclair

Erica is also the hero we don’t deserve. Just make sure to add a little sass to this costume.

STYLECASTER | Stranger Things Season 3 Costumes
Vintage Wash Shortall $32.45
STYLECASTER | Stranger Things Season 3 Costumes
Truly Madly Deeply Sun Baby Tee $29
Mike Wheeler

Oh, Mike. You sweet, protective little angel. Eighth grade me would totally date you.

STYLECASTER | Stranger Things Season 3 Costumes
Classic Polo $16
STYLECASTER | Stranger Things Season 3 Costumes
High-Rise Mom Short $49
Robin Buckley & Steve Harrington — the Scoops Troop

Ahoy, mateys. Robin and Steve are the ice cream dream team, so grab your BFF and get scooping.

STYLECASTER | Stranger Things Season 3 Costumes
Capulet Fara Striped Button-Down Shirt $69.99
STYLECASTER | Stranger Things Season 3 Costumes
Sailor Collar & Tie $29.18
got dad a new shirt for father's day

A post shared by Stranger Things (@strangerthingstv) on

Jim Hopper

Hopper is the ultimate ’80s dad, and I’m obsessed. Plus, his Hawaiian shirt look is super easy to copy.

STYLECASTER | Stranger Things Season 3 Costumes
Tropical & Floral Print Hawaiian… $15
STYLECASTER | Stranger Things Season 3 Costumes
Levi's Dad Jeans $98
July 4th @strangerthingstv 💥💥💥

A post shared by Sadie Sink (@sadiesink_) on

Max Mayfield

Is Max a feminist icon yet? Because she should be. You and your BFF should totally go as Max and Eleven this Halloween.

STYLECASTER | Stranger Things Season 3 Costumes
Every Day Stripe Tunic $19.95
STYLECASTER | Stranger Things Season 3 Costumes
Paperbag Waist Denim Short $26.99
thinking about them 🙃

A post shared by Stranger Things (@strangerthingstv) on

Joyce Byers

Joyce isn’t a regular mom; she’s a boss-ass mom. If there’s one mom look to recreate this Halloween, it’s Joyce Byers’.

STYLECASTER | Stranger Things Season 3 Costumes
Sheer Summer Baby Tee $19.99
STYLECASTER | Stranger Things Season 3 Costumes
Urban Renewal Flannel Shirt $49
CALL HIM BY HIS FULL NAME PLS

A post shared by Stranger Things (@strangerthingstv) on

Will Byers

Honestly, I would die for Will Byers. But, since he’s a fictional character, I guess dressing as him for Halloween will have to do.

STYLECASTER | Stranger Things Season 3 Costumes
Urban Renewal Rugby Shirt $54
STYLECASTER | Stranger Things Season 3 Costumes
Pointed Wizard Sorcerer Hat $13.50
curfew? really?!

A post shared by Stranger Things (@strangerthingstv) on

Lucas Sinclair

Lucas might be my style icon—and his look is super simple to recreate.

STYLECASTER | Stranger Things Season 3 Costumes
UO High-Rise Belted Short $29.99
STYLECASTER | Stranger Things Season 3 Costumes
P-6 Logo Baseball Hat $36
one jancy can change everything

A post shared by Stranger Things (@strangerthingstv) on

Nancy Wheeler

God bless America, and God bless Nancy Wheeler. What a queen. Pay homage to her this year by dressing like Nancy for Halloween.

STYLECASTER | Stranger Things Season 3 Costumes
Heart Dot Mesh Midi Dress $56.17
STYLECASTER | Stranger Things Season 3 Costumes
Braided Ring Web Belt $39.50
❤️

A post shared by SadieSink (@sadiesink_.fan) on

Jonathan Byers

Jonathan Byers might be the easiest outfit to recreate, TBH.

STYLECASTER | Stranger Things Season 3 Costumes
Whisper Cotton V-Neck Tee $19.50
STYLECASTER | Stranger Things Season 3 Costumes
Converse Jack Purcell Low Top Sneaker $70
