‘Stranger Things’ Season 3 Halloween Costumes You’ll Definitely Want to Wear This Year

So far, we’ve had three glorious seasons of Stranger Things on Netflix. Many a Halloween costume has emerged from the pop culture phenomenon, but the looks from season three are—in my humble opinion—the best ones yet. Stranger Things Halloween costumes are bound to be incredibly popular for 2019 (as they have been every year since the show aired), but the ensembles the beloved characters wear in season three have a little something extra: total ’80s flare.

The Stranger Things season three wardrobe crew truly went wild with the 1980s aesthetic, and I am fully here for it. Forget Eleven’s pink dress and Eggos. It’s time for Eleven in all her ’80s colorful glory. Plus, so many of the characters’ looks are incredibly easy to recreate. (You might even have some of the pieces in your closet already!) From Eleven and Max’s BFF outfits to the sailor vibes of The Scoop Troop—AKA Robin and Steve—there are myriad ways to dress like the Stranger Things characters this Halloween. Check out below for a little ~shopping guide~ on how to get your fave character’s look this year. Just stay clear of the mindflayer.

Eleven

Get majorly into the ’80s by sporting an Eleven-inspired Halloween look.

Billy Hargrove

Look, I’m not saying he’s a good guy, but Billy is hot as f*ck, baby. If you’re looking to woo the love of your life this Halloween, a Billy costume is a good place to start.

Dustin Henderson

Dustin is the hero none of us deserve, and his camp outfit is what dreams are made of.

Erica Sinclair

Erica is also the hero we don’t deserve. Just make sure to add a little sass to this costume.

Mike Wheeler

Oh, Mike. You sweet, protective little angel. Eighth grade me would totally date you.

Robin Buckley & Steve Harrington — the Scoops Troop

Ahoy, mateys. Robin and Steve are the ice cream dream team, so grab your BFF and get scooping.

Jim Hopper

Hopper is the ultimate ’80s dad, and I’m obsessed. Plus, his Hawaiian shirt look is super easy to copy.

Max Mayfield

Is Max a feminist icon yet? Because she should be. You and your BFF should totally go as Max and Eleven this Halloween.

Joyce Byers

Joyce isn’t a regular mom; she’s a boss-ass mom. If there’s one mom look to recreate this Halloween, it’s Joyce Byers’.

Will Byers

Honestly, I would die for Will Byers. But, since he’s a fictional character, I guess dressing as him for Halloween will have to do.

Lucas Sinclair

Lucas might be my style icon—and his look is super simple to recreate.

Nancy Wheeler

God bless America, and God bless Nancy Wheeler. What a queen. Pay homage to her this year by dressing like Nancy for Halloween.

Jonathan Byers

Jonathan Byers might be the easiest outfit to recreate, TBH.

