‘Stranger Things’ Youngest Cast Member Might Shock You

Scroll To See More Images

We’ve watched them grow up before our eyes, but the ages of the Stranger Things cast are still super shocking. Typically when kids are the focal points of a franchise or TV show, there is a major concern about continuity and aging. Thankfully Stranger Things creators, the Duffer Brothers aren’t really bothered by all of that. Instead, they said they’ll just adjust the series’ narrative if things go too far left as far as the kiddos get older. Ross Duffer told The Hollywood Reporter,

It’s better to adjust the narrative to fit the ages than to try to rush the process. They grow so fast, we would have to move at such a speed to keep them young. Even over the course of these nine episodes, you can see them getting older. That’s something that plays over a week. We want to move as fast as we can, but it’s not really dictated by the kids.

Season 3 of Stranger Things, which leads us back to Hawkins, Indiana during a blistering hot summer in the mid-1980s will begin to explore a little more than just The Upside Down and its various creatures and monsters. Season 3 will also explore the idea of change and what that means as our favs continue to grow and age. However, don’t expect the entire Stranger Things casts’ real life edges to line up with the middle school age kiddos that they play.

You might be shocked to know that some of the gang are damn near adults.

Caleb McLaughlin-Lucas Sinclair

We’ve adored Caleb McLaughlin since he played young Rickey Bell in BET’s The New Edition Story. But don’t let his baby face fool you. McLaughlin will turn 18 on Oct. 13, 2019, making him slightly older than the rest of the ST cast. McLaughlin has a long history of storytelling. He played Young Simba on Broadway’s The Lion King, but after snagging a small role on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit opposite our president Olivia Benson. That’s when McLaughlin knew he wanted to be in front of the camera.

Since the oldest ST cast member can play everything from a middle school kid to a high schooler, McLaughlin’s options for film and TV roles outside of Stranger Things are endless.

Sadie Sink- Max Mayfield

17-year-old Sadie Sink first got her start in acting in 2012’s Annie revival on Broadway. Like McLaughlin, she got the TV bug after snagging two small roles, one in The Americans and another on Blue Bloods. Though she’s the second oldest Stranger Things cast member, she is also the new girl who didn’t arrive in Hawkins until Season 2.

Luckily, the body positivity advocate fit right in with the crew and is super tight with Millie Bobby Brown who plays Eleven on the show. The girls have been spotted vacationing together, and they even have sleepovers while they’re filming.

Gaten Matarazzo- Dustin Henderson

Out of everyone on Stranger Things, Gaten Matarazzo’s character Dustin Henderson has probably changed the most since Season 1 of the series. Between the freshman and sophomore seasons, we noticed Matarazzo’s voice change drastically–lowering a few octaves. Luckily the 16-year-old Broadway star hasn’t let that stop his shine.

All of this change actually works pretty well with his character since Matarazzo thinks that he and Dustin have pretty similar personalities.

Finn Wolfhard-Mike Wheeler

Before snagging the role of Mike Wheeler on Stranger Things, you probably recognized Finn Wolfhard from The CW’s The 100 or Supernatural. The 16-year-old has been acting for many years, and he’s going to be super busy in the coming months. He will appear in the next Ghostbusters movie and the highly anticipated, IT: Chapter Two.

Acting isn’t the only thing Wolfhard is passionate about. When he’s not stunting in Mike’s bowl cut he plays guitar and sings in a band named Calpurnia. They already have an EP.

Millie Bobby Brown-Eleven

Out of everyone, Millie Bobby Brown is probably the breakout member of the Stranger Things cast. At just 15-years old, that’s a ton of weight and responsibility on her shoulders. However, Brown has taken it all in stride. She was the youngest person ever to be named one of Time Magazine’s 100 most influential people.

In addition to using her social media platforms to advocate for causes close to her heart, Brown’s film career is also taking off. She just starred in Godzilla: King of the Monsters and she’s slated to be in 2020’s Godzilla vs. Kong along with several other enticing projects.

Noah Schnapp-Will Byers

At 14, Noah Schnapp is the baby of the Stranger Things cast. Since he spent a good chunk of the first two seasons withdrawn and subdued, we think his youth was on his side. In addition to being the youngest, Schnapp also had the least experience before snagging his ST role.

It’s clear that Schnapp’s incredibly talented. The fact that he can force his emotions to turn on the flash as Will makes us super eager to see how good he will get as he continues acting.