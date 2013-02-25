Straight From The Oscars Red Carpet: 5 Things You Didn’t See on TV

We were lucky enough to hit the red carpet yesterday for the 85th Annual Academy Awards, where we basked in the golden glory that’s Hollywood’s biggest night. With a 10:30 a.m. call time for a 5 p.m. show (yes, really), we had plenty of time to observe pretty much everything that goes on before the Oscars from our sunny vantage point of the Dolby risers—and there was a lot to take in. From red carpet politics to fan-friendly facetime, here are five things from the Oscars’ red carpet that you definitely didn’t see on TV.

1. There are two red carpets: one for the A-list and one for everyone else. The industry that invented the B-list has, not surprisingly, a separate aisle for the less-thans, ensuring that everyone in Hollywood knows their place—even on the industry’s biggest night. Major players traipse along the left side of the carpet, taking turns preening for major press outlets (ABC, E!, CNN, etc.), while the non-A-listers (behind-the-scenes folks, producers, members of the academy, guests of the nominees) march along the right side of the carpet, suffering the fate of very limited photo ops, and security yelling constant marching orders of “Move it along, no stopping!”

2. Some A-listers give the B-list side of the carpet their attention (which makes them more likable): Jessica Chastain, Daniel Day-Lewis, Helen Bonham Carter, and Tim Burton all cruised the B-list aisle, giving facetime to fans and scoring major keeping-it-real points. Also as down to earth as you’d expect them to be, even in the midst of all that overwhelming red carpet hoopla: Jennifer Lawrence, Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, and Melissa McCarthy, all of whom were freely engaging with fans. A celebrity who was surprisingly red carpet chilly? Adele.

3. Security is crazy—crazy!— intense. Not only do you have to pass through five separate checkpoints to gain entry to the red carpet, but once you receive your badge (after checkpoint three), you’re told time and time again that if you take a photo of it, you will be removed from the premises, never allowed to return or be invited back—so you don’t. Presumably, this rule exists so badges can’t be replicated.

4. “Real Housewives” stars arrive first; Kristen Stewart arrives last. RHOBH’s Brandi Glanville and co. were first to arrive (before the red carpet even opened), while Kristen Stewart showed up minutes before showtime, rocking crutches, a Reem Acra gown, and a curiously out-of-it vibe. Filling in the middle: TV hosts (Ryan Seacrest, Guiliana Rancic, Kelly Osbourne, etc.) arrived well before the hoards, and there was at least an hour spent with them marching up and down the aisle, posing for each other before everyone else showed up. The final 45 minutes before showtime turned in a complete and utter scramble of A-listers, their handlers, and the press vying for final photo ops.

5. Some of the best red carpet couture is worn by mere mortals. It’s not a huge shocker when the statuesque Charlize Theron shows up in white Dior Couture, completely knocking it out of the park. It is surprising, however, to see quite a bit of top-notch fashion on complete non-stars. These ladies (and a few gents) may not get photographed as often—if at all—but some of the Oscar guests were sporting some seriously fashion-forward, risk-taking looks, even if the general public didn’t get to see them.

From a drop-waist violet gown with a full skirt and gorgeous back detail to a dramatic feather-adorned halter dress paired with a rocker-inspired bouffant, we only wish the press corps would adopt fashion’s street-style attitude and give a little love to that side of the red carpet, since so many of these looks deserve to be ogled alongside photos of the superstars in their mostly play-it-safe numbers!