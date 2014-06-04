Stradivarius is Zara’s Trendier and Cheaper Sister Store

Considering that Zara has an indisputable stronghold on the entire fashion world, it’s pretty exciting there’s another store like it—only cheaper—called Stradivarius.

The retailer—which has been around since 1994 and is owned by Zara’s parent company Inditex—is aimed at trend-minded women aged 20 to 35, exists in 60 countries, and a U.K. launch is imminent.

We checked out the website (not open to American shoppers, sniff) and noticed that most of the merchandise has a Zara-like bent, but it’s certainly more casual—even more so than Zara’s TRF subset, which is aimed at younger, more easygoing consumers but still has a fairly luxe look.

Stradivarius’ prices, however, are right-on: About $40 for cute heeled sandals, $27 for basic separates (including the “It” mini skort that Zara couldn’t keep on shelves last year), and a variety of accessories like leather-look bags for $20.

Although American shoppers aren’t able to buy online yet, we have hope: We’d been lusting over H&M’s slightly higher-end sister store COS for years before it finally launched e-commerce in the U.S. last month, and is planning to open stores in New York and California this fall.